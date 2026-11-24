The Ghosts Christmas special Died Hard premieres Thursday, December 10 at 9 PM ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+, placing Jay in a Die Hard-style story before season 6.

The CBS supernatural sitcom Ghosts is preparing a Christmas special titled ' Died Hard' that premieres Thursday, December 10 at 9 PM ET on CBS. The episode gives fans another holiday installment before the regular episodes of Ghosts season 6 return in January.

According to a report from ScreenRant, the official Ghosts TikTok account has shared a new preview of the upcoming special. The clip places Jay, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, inside his own version of the Bruce Willis action film Die Hard. The special will also stream on Paramount+.

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Ghosts Christmas Special Died Hard Premise

The Ghosts Christmas special Died Hard is built around Jay, who is cast in a scenario that mirrors the Die Hard story. The preview quickly establishes the stakes for the character, which is the main hook the official account chose to highlight.

The episode follows an earlier special-length Christmas installment that introduced a new kind of spirit and changed some of the show's established rules. That previous hour-long episode set a high bar, and the new special shifts the holiday focus toward a familiar format that leans on the show's existing lore.

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Because the special is presented as a Christmas episode, it keeps the holiday tone while using a well-known action movie as its framework. Viewers can expect the Woodstone Manor setting and its core cast to anchor the comedy, according to the details released so far.

Cast Roles and the Die Hard Debate

Rose McIver plays Sam and Utkarsh Ambudkar plays Jay, the two characters whose roles are central to the Ghosts ensemble. The preview centers on Jay, but the rest of the Woodstone Manor household is part of the wider world of the show.

The official promotion also teases that the special will try to settle a long-running debate about whether Die Hard is actually a Christmas movie. The question has been argued by audiences for years, and the episode positions itself as the place where Ghosts takes a clear side.

The teaser does not reveal how the episode resolves that debate, so the final answer will come only when the special airs. Fans who want to weigh in can watch the broadcast on CBS on Thursday, December 10 at 9 PM ET or stream it on Paramount+.

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Viewing Details and Ghosts Season 6 Schedule

The Christmas special airs Thursday, December 10 at 9 PM ET on CBS, and it is also available to stream on Paramount+. Those are the confirmed broadcast and streaming details from the official release.

Regular episodes of Ghosts season 6 are scheduled to return in January, which places the Died Hard special in the gap between the seasonal break and the next run of the series. The timing lets the network keep the show in the holiday schedule while fans wait for the new season.

Fans who follow the official Ghosts TikTok account can expect more previews ahead of the broadcast. The account has already used short clips to introduce the premise, and it is likely to keep sharing material that helps audiences decide whether to tune in.