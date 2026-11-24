CBS airs the one-hour Ghosts Christmas Special Died Hard on December 10. Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port preview revenge plots and Season 6 hints.

The broadcast network CBS will premiere the one-hour two-part holiday event titled Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special on December 10th. Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port have released an official promotional trailer that outlines the high-stakes plot involving former assistant Freddie returning to the Woodstone mansion with a vendetta.

Ghosts Christmas Special Dies Hard Plot Details

The special episode features the character Jay adopting the persona of John McClane to combat the threats posed by the vengeful former assistant. While the main cast member Sam is absent from the story, Jay takes center stage to protect the spirits of Woodstone from an explosive past that threatens to destroy their home.

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Simultaneously, the narrative explores a complex emotional dilemma surrounding the character Pete. The spirits of the house engage in a heated debate regarding whether Pete should be allowed to recover his lost memories and learn the truth about his history. This internal conflict adds a layer of psychological depth to the otherwise action-heavy holiday special.

Joe Wiseman Joe Port Season Six Teasers

Co-showrunner Joe Wiseman provided insights into the upcoming sixth season during the release of the special. He teased a significant plot development involving the ghost boundary that typically confines the spirits to the Woodstone property. Wiseman indicated that something will temporarily disrupt this boundary later in the season, allowing for potential supernatural consequences beyond the estate.

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The preview also highlights a meta-narrative element centered on the milestone 100th episode. The in-universe reality show favored by the ghosts will celebrate its own centennial episode, creating a fun parallel between the fictional show within the show and the actual broadcast series achieving this landmark.

Official Trailer Release And Viewing Instructions

The official trailer for the special was released to the public earlier in the day preceding the broadcast. Viewers can expect the two-part episode to air as a single one-hour block on the CBS network. The promotional material emphasizes the return of Freddie and the tension that arises from his desire for revenge against the current inhabitants.

Production details confirm that the special is produced by the team of Joe Wiseman and Joe Port. The release of the trailer serves as the primary marketing tool for the holiday event, giving audiences a clear preview of the action and character dynamics that will unfold on December 10th.