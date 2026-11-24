Edgar Allan Poe is back with a supernatural glow-in-the-dark makeover in BigBadWorkShop's R.I.P. Edgar Allan Poe Founder Edition from The Raven Society.

Edgar Allan Poe is back with a supernatural glow-in-the-dark makeover in BigBadWorkShop's R.I. P. Edgar Allan Poe Founder Edition from The Raven Society. Edgar Allan Poe returns as The Raven Society’s glow-in-the-dark R.I.

P. Founder Edition from BigBadWorkShop. The 1:12-scale Edgar Allan Poe figure features 20-plus articulation points and eerie supernatural display details. Accessories include a quill, crow, skull, books, journal, cat, and smoke effects inspired by Poe’s gothic legacy. Priced at $39.99, the campaign-exclusive Edgar Allan Poe figure expands a literary horror world tied to The Library.

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, a spectral Founder Edition from The Raven Society. Poe was a writer, poet, and critic whose stories helped shape modern horror and detective fiction. From"," his work explored guilt, obsession, death, and the darkness lurking beneath ordinary life. Now, the creators behind Operation: Monster Force are bringing him into a 1:12-scale universe built around a Library where history, fiction, and the supernatural collide.

The team behind that monster-filled action figure world is expanding their storytelling into gothic literature with BigBadWorkShop. This ghostly Poe features glow-in-the-dark elements representing the Society's otherworldly form when members travel beyond the Library's protection. With over 20 points of articulation and accessories including a quill, crow, skull, books, journal, cat, and smoke effects, he makes a display piece.

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Chapter One is already 100% funded and cleared for launch, while this $39.99 Founder Edition remains a"BigBadWorkShop partners with the creators of Operation: Monster Force to unleash The Raven Society, a new action figure line that brings a thrilling new twist to the worlds of gothic fiction, classic literature, and the supernatural. This new 1:12-scale collectible action figure line brings together an extraordinary cast of intriguing characters, mysterious figures, and sinister forces inspired by the timeless tales and eerie legends that have captivated imaginations for generations.

""Filled with mystery, intrigue, and unexpected discoveries, The Raven Society opens the door to a world where familiar stories take on new life, and nothing is quite as it seems. At the heart of it all lies a mysterious Library vast beyond comprehension; its endless shelves hold countless stories, forgotten secrets, and mysteries waiting to be uncovered.

"He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force. Edgar Allan Poe is back with a supernatural glow-in-the-dark makeover in BigBadWorkShop's R.I. P. Edgar Allan Poe Founder Edition from The Raven Society.

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Hot Toys expands its Spider-Man: No Way Home lineup with a Deluxe Battle-Damaged Integrated Suit 1/6-scale figure featuring new accessories, a Green Goblin glider display base and more. Hot Toys reveals its exclusive 1/6-scale Loki Artisan Edition from Avengers: Doomsday, featuring wool-material hair implants, a TVA-inspired costume and signature TVA gear. Hot Toys brings Ultron back with a 1/6-scale VisionQuest figure featuring die-cast construction, metallic silver deco, LED lighting and more.

Hot Toys unveils its 1/6-scale Vision figure from VisionQuest, featuring two head sculpts, LED light-up effects, a wired cape, and more. Boss Fight Studio brings Sam & Max into the Fizzball Championship with a new 1:18-scale action figure two-pack packed with detail