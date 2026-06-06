Ghostbusters: Night Shift Series Artwork Revealed Ahead of Release

Netflix has just released the first look and title for the new animated series, Ghostbusters: Night Shift, which is confirmed to be released in 2027. The logo has been updated and is expected to have a fun vibe for the series, as it is one of the many projects that Netflix will showcase during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2022. The series is being produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Flying Bark Productions with a team of executive producers including Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, and Amie Karp of Ghost Corps, Inc.

is coming back with a brand new animated series launching on Netflix next year, and Netflix has just debuted the first look and title for the newproject.

Netflix has been teaming up with notable animation studio Flying Bark Productions on a number of big projects now in various stages of development, and fans recently saw the first of this partnership take place with the launch of, and has been confirmed for a release with the streaming platform next year. To celebrate this animated project now moving forward, Netflix has revealed the first look atwith an updated logo to fit what is likely going to be a very fun vibe for the series ifGhostbusters: Night Shift is now in the works for a release with Netflix in 2027, but a more concrete release date has yet to be announced for the series as of this time.

It’s being produced by Sony Pictures Animation and Flying Bark Productions and features Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, and Amie Karp of Ghost Corps, Inc. as executive producers.is one of the many projects that Netflix will have to show off during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival taking place beginning on June 12th. This reveal of the first logo for the new animated series seems to tease that it’s going to be a CG animated show, and that is likely more the case after seeing Flying Bark Productions’ work with.

No real concrete updates have been revealed about this movie project in some time, so this animated series is going to be the first real project for the franchise in some time. As for the live-action efforts, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be moving forward after the release ofseems like a franchise that could live on through animated works, and that was the case for Saturday morning cartoons likeback in the 1980s.

It had quite a lot of traction with fans back then, and could have just as much success with Netflix with this new animated effort if everything works out.





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