Ghost Rider Lands on Streaming Charts, Peak at #10

Nicolas Cage's superhero film Ghost Rider has recently made a splash on streaming platforms, reaching the top 10 list in the United States. The film, directed by Mark Steven Johnson, stars Cage as Johnny Blaze, a stuntman who becomes a demon-hunter after making a deal with Mephisto.

Ghost Rider is a 2007 Marvel movie where Nicolas Cage starred as Johnny Blaze (aka Ghost Rider ), a motorcycle stuntman tricked into making a deal with Mephisto and tasked to hunt down demons that escaped Hell.

The movie was directed by Mark Steven Johnson, who also worked on other Marvel films like Daredevil and Elektra. Recently, Ghost Rider landed on Sony Pictures Core Top 10 charts in the United States, placing at #10 just under Evil Dead. Since its release, Ghost Rider has grossed over $228.7 million worldwide, leading to the sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance





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