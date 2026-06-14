Ghost in the Shell Returns: New 2026 Anime and Kickstarter‑Backed Tabletop RPG

A new Ghost in the Shell anime debuts on 7 July 2026, and Mana Project Studio has launched a highly successful Kickstarter for the Ghost in the Shell: Arise tabletop role‑playing game, allowing fans to experience the franchise's cyber‑punk world in a collaborative, narrative‑driven format.

The iconic cyber‑punk franchise Ghost in the Shell is preparing for a major resurgence. After debuting as a serialized manga in 1989, the series-created by Masamune Shirow-has grown into a multimedia empire that includes a 1995 feature film, a 2004 sequel, a 2002 TV series, the original video‑animation arc Arise, a live‑action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson in 2017, and countless novels, video games and stage productions.

Now the latest installment, a brand‑new anime series, is set to premiere on 7 July 2026, bringing the world of Public Security Section 9 and its enigmatic leader Major Mokoto Kusanagi back into the spotlight for a new generation of fans. In parallel with the upcoming series, Mana Project Studio has launched a tabletop role‑playing game that lets players step directly into the boots of Section 9 operatives.

Titled Ghost in the Shell: Arise, the game is an officially licensed adaptation that draws its narrative from Shirow's original manga and the hyper‑technological future imagined by Production I.G. The Kickstarter campaign for the TTRPG has been a runaway success, raising £386,065 against a modest target of £8,629.

Backers will be able to recreate the formation of Section 9, tackle missions that blend high‑octane action, espionage and corporate intrigue, and confront the ethical dilemmas that arise in a world still reeling from a global collapse. Players will navigate a landscape of cyber‑enhanced adversaries, corrupt officials and shadowy criminal syndicates while reporting directly to the Japanese government and the Section's director. The game's design emphasizes immersion in the franchise's signature blend of philosophy and futurism.

Participants will experience the moral questions that have always underpinned Ghost in the Shell: what does it mean to be human when consciousness can be transferred to a synthetic body? How does one preserve individual identity amid pervasive surveillance and cybernetic augmentation? By placing participants in scenarios that echo the manga's earliest story arcs, the TTRPG offers both a tribute to the series' legacy and a fresh avenue for storytelling.

With the anime's return imminent, the timing could not be better for fans to gather friends, roll dice and explore the gritty streets of Newport City together. Ghost in the Shell: Arise promises to be a celebration of the franchise's past while providing a dynamic platform for new adventures in a world where the line between flesh and circuitry is forever blurred





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Ghost In The Shell Anime 2026 Tabletop RPG Cyberpunk Kickstarter

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