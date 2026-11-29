Joko Anwar and GDH's Vanridee Pongsittisak on how 'Ghost in the Cell' and 'How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' found global audiences.

Neither Indonesian genre director Joko Anwar nor Thai producer Vanridee Pongsittisak set out to make films for international audiences. Both have found them anyway.

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Anwar said he “truly doesn’t differentiate or really make a film for international audience or domestic audience,” since he believes audiences everywhere are the same. Pongsittisak developed the script for “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” during the COVID-19 pandemic.