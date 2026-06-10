Ghislaine Maxwell's Missing Sweater Triggers Unprecedented Lockdown at Texas Prison Camp

Ghislaine Maxwell reported a stolen $30 sweater at FPC Bryan, prompting a five-hour lockdown and search-an extreme measure normally reserved for serious incidents. The incident underscores her privileged status in a facility known for leniency, where she enjoys single-room living, a typewriter for book writing, and rule-bending sunbathing, despite her 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell , the convicted sex trafficker and former associate of Jeffrey Epstein , reportedly triggered a rare lockdown at the low-security Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas after claiming a $30 sweater had been stolen from her.

The incident, which occurred in February, saw hundreds of inmates confined to their dormitories for four to five hours while guards conducted a thorough search of the minimum-security compound. The lockdown was ultimately called off when a fellow inmate came forward, stating she had found the sweater on a bench and intended to return it, clarifying that no theft had actually occurred.

According to a source, Maxwell had alleged that her ID badge and important documents were in the sweater's pockets, adding urgency to her report, though it was ultimately determined to be an innocent mistake. Such comprehensive lockdowns are typically reserved for serious incidents like fights, medical emergencies, or random counts, not for misplaced personal items, highlighting the unusual response to the socialite's complaint.

This event adds to growing evidence that Maxwell, 64, is receiving preferential treatment at the all-female facility, widely regarded as one of the most forgiving in the federal prison system. In contrast to her previous incarceration at the harsher Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida-where she faced bullying, hygiene-related harassment, and solitary confinement for an unauthorized media interview-her conditions at FPC Bryan appear markedly more lenient.

At Bryan, she shares a cubicle with only one roommate, leaving an extra bunk space empty, which she uses to store her personal electric IBM typewriter. She reportedly carries the typewriter between her unit and her job teaching in the Adult Continuing Education department, and when not in use, she places a sign on it reading "do not touch.

" She is using it to write a book she believes will exonerate her, a privilege not afforded to typical inmates. Beyond her educational role, Maxwell's daily routine includes activities that seem to bend the facility's rules. She is said to sunbathe on benches, rolling up her sleeves and shorts, despite such behavior being officially prohibited. To maintain privacy from photographers, black tarps have been installed along the perimeter fencing, obscuring views of the track where she walks or jogs.

She also participates in bingo games and makes laps around the running track, all while benefiting from a level of autonomy unusual for an inmate-especially one convicted of child sex trafficking. A source noted, "It's one rule for the prison queen and another for everyone else," underscoring the perception of a double standard.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, through spokesperson Donald Murphy, stated that staff are prohibited from providing preferential treatment and that violations could lead to disciplinary action or criminal prosecution. However, Maxwell's transfer from Florida to Texas followed her agreement to brief the Department of Justice about her ties to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Though officially attributed to "numerous threats against her life," the timing of her move to a facility that normally houses low-risk offenders rather than sex offenders has raised questions about whether her cooperation warranted such accommodations





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Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Lockdown Over Stolen SweaterGhislaine Maxwell's federal prison camp was placed on lockdown for several hours after she reported a $30 sweater stolen from the commissary, only for it to be found on a bench by an acquaintance who intended to return it. The incident at the minimum-security FPC Bryan in Texas highlights the special treatment Maxwell receives, including private living arrangements and the use of a typewriter to write a book. Despite the Bureau of Prisons' policy against preferential treatment, sources describe a facility where rules appear different for the convicted sex trafficker.

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