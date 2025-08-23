Ghislaine Maxwell Denies Witnessing Sexual Misconduct by Donald Trump

Newly released transcripts reveal that Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denied witnessing any inappropriate interactions between Donald Trump and anyone else during her time knowing him. These records, released by the Trump administration, aim to distance the former president from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department is also sending additional documents to the House Oversight Committee related to the Epstein investigation.

This move came amidst a fierce backlash over the administration's earlier refusal to disclose a trove of records from the sex-trafficking case.\The records show Maxwell consistently praising Trump and denying under questioning by Blanche that she had observed Trump engaging in any form of sexual behavior. 'I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting,' Maxwell said, according to the transcript. 'I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.' Maxwell recalled knowing about Trump and possibly meeting him for the first time in 1990, when her newspaper magnate father, Robert Maxwell, was the owner of the New York Daily News. She mentioned frequenting Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, sometimes alone, but hadn't seen Trump since the mid-2000s.\When asked if she ever heard Epstein or anyone else say that Trump 'had done anything inappropriate with masseuses' or anyone else in their orbit, Maxwell replied, 'Absolutely never, in any context.' Maxwell, a onetime socialite convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, was interviewed over the course of two days last month by Blanche at a Florida courthouse. She was granted limited immunity, allowing her to speak freely without fear of prosecution for anything she said, except for the eventuality of a false statement. Following her interview, Maxwell was transferred from the low-security federal prison in Florida where she had been serving a 20-year sentence to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. Neither her lawyers nor the federal Bureau of Prisons have provided an explanation for the move. However, one of her lawyers, David Oscar Marcus, stated in a social media post Friday that Maxwell was 'innocent and never should have been tried, much less convicted.' Meanwhile, the Justice Department began sending to the House Oversight Committee records from the investigation. The panel states its intention to make these public after removing victim information.





