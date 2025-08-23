Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking, claims in newly released interviews with the Department of Justice that Jeffrey Epstein may have been set up on a date with Princess Diana. This disclosure amidst political pressure and conspiracy theories surrounding the Epstein case has reignited public interest and scrutiny.

Ghislaine Maxwell , former girlfriend of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , has made a sensational claim during an interview with a Department of Justice official: that Epstein may have been set up on a date with the late Princess Diana . Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in luring underage girls for Epstein's abuse, made this statement while speaking with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month.

The Department of Justice recently released transcripts and audio recordings of these interviews. The disclosure comes amidst a political backdrop of intense scrutiny surrounding the Epstein case and a desire by some, particularly Trump supporters, to uncover alleged connections between Epstein and prominent figures. Maxwell, in her interview, revealed that before she knew Epstein, he lived in London where he reportedly 'met and knew some truly fancy people,' including a close friend of Diana's named Rosa Monckton. Monckton's husband, Dominic Lawson, is a prominent journalist. Maxwell stated that Epstein attended a 'big event' in London without her, and she believes it may have been organized by Monckton. While she acknowledges the possibility of Epstein being set up on a date with Diana, she chooses not to elaborate further, stating she doesn't want to speak ill of the late princess. It's important to note that Diana, a much-loved figure who tragically died in a car accident in 1997, is no longer alive to provide any information regarding this potential interaction with Epstein. The timeline of Maxwell's account is also unclear, with her mentioning events occurring in the early 2000s, years after Diana's death. The release of these interviews, coming three years after Epstein's widely-reported suicide in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, has reignited interest and speculation surrounding the case. The Department of Justice's decision to make the interview transcripts and audio recordings public follows intense pressure from Trump's base and conspiracy theorists who believe that the case was mishandled and potentially involved a cover-up to protect Epstein's powerful and wealthy associates. The release coincided with a series of revelations from the Justice Department about their investigation into Epstein, including a confirmation that a supposed 'client list' alluded to by Trump administration officials did not exist. Despite the Department of Justice's repeated assurances that Epstein had committed suicide, these disclosures have done little to quell the conspiracy theories, fueled further by Maxwell's interview. Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, expressed skepticism about Maxwell's claims, calling her a 'convicted sex trafficker and known liar'. The House Oversight Committee is currently in possession of newly released records from the Epstein investigation that it plans to make public, shedding further light on the case. Meanwhile, Maxwell is appealing her conviction to the Supreme Court, and the justices are expected to decide whether to hear her case in the coming months





