Ghibli's growth, anniversaries, and upcoming projects

This news article highlights the development and achievements of Studio Ghibli, including their transformation from a struggling studio to a renowned film-maker, their best-selling and critically acclaimed films, and their upcoming anniversaries and projects.

The studio Ghibli is renowned for its animated films, rich storytelling , and profound emotional impact. Established in 1985, it started gaining popularity in Japan during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

One such milestone was the release of My Neighbor Totoro in 1988, which secured the studio's financial viability through merchandise sales. The studio's fame further grew with films like 'Spirited Away' and 'Kiki's Delivery Service.

' GKIDS announced plans to release the IMAX versions of several Ghibli classics, kickstarting with Princess Mononoke. The studio has yet to reveal details about its upcoming projects, but Ghibli Park, featuring Goro Miyazaki and Akihiko Yamashita's animations, is set to screen at the Orion theater. GKIDS also plans to continue collaborating with IMAX and release more Ghibli titles in the format





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Ghibli Studio Ghibli Animation Rich Storytelling Deep Emotional Impact Merchandise Sales Princess Mononoke GKIDS My Neighbor Totoro Spirited Away Kiki's Delivery Service Ghibli Park Atsushi Okui IMAX Versions

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