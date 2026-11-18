Gent authorities urge the Flemish government to investigate Egged Transportation's Dutch subsidiary EBS for operating a new cross-border bus service despite its inclusion in a UN database of firms linked to illegal settlements.

Ghent municipal officials in Belgium have formally requested that the Flemish government launch a human rights investigation into the Israeli transport giant Egged Transportation. The request follows the confirmation that Egged's Dutch subsidiary, EBS, has been awarded the contract to operate a new direct bus route connecting Ghent to Terneuzen in the Netherlands. Authorities argue that the parent company is listed in a United Nations database of businesses linked to illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.

UN Database Confirmation and Ownership

The Dutch government confirmed to parliamentary members in 2025 that Egged Transportation is the ultimate owner of EBS and is included in the relevant UN database. This disclosure provides the factual basis for the concerns raised by Ghent officials, who state that Egged is actively involved in human rights violations. The confirmation links the parent company directly to the subsidiary that will run the new cross-border service, raising ethical questions about public funding and municipal partnerships.

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Ghent Authorities Demand Flemish Intervention

Ghent authorities have urged the Flemish government to examine both the operations of the parent company and its specific links to the planned bus service. The municipal leaders are concerned that allowing EBS to operate on this route legitimizes a company associated with settlements in occupied territories. The call for intervention seeks to ensure that public contracts align with international human rights standards and do not support entities identified by the United Nations as complicit in violations.

Dutch Stance on Economic Ties with Settlment Firms

While the Dutch government discourages economic ties with companies operating in Israeli settlements, it acknowledged having no specific information about financial flows between EBS and Egged. This gap in data highlights the complexity of tracing corporate responsibilities across borders and subsidiaries. The distinction between the parent company's direct actions and the subsidiary's local operations remains a point of contention in the debate over the bus contract.

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Implications for Cross-Border Transport Policy

The decision to award the route to EBS has triggered a broader policy review regarding ethical procurement in cross-border transport. Ghent officials view the listing in the UN database as a clear indicator of risk, suggesting that the company's involvement in settlements is not merely peripheral. The Flemish government's response to this request will likely set a precedent for how Belgian regions handle contracts with companies linked to controversial international activities.

Future Regulatory Scrutiny and Next Steps

The Flemish government must now decide whether to initiate a formal investigation into Egged Transportation's human rights record before the service begins. This process will require gathering detailed data on corporate structures and financial dependencies between the Dutch subsidiary and its Israeli parent. The outcome will determine whether EBS can continue to operate the new Ghent-Terneuzen route or if the contract will be reassigned to a different operator.