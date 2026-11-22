GG Technologies files ₹15 billion lawsuit against Apple in Bombay High Court, seeking to block iPhone and Apple Watch imports due to NameDrop patent infringement.

GG Technologies, the Santa Monica-based creator of the StayTouch application, has initiated a significant legal challenge against Apple in the Bombay High Court. The company filed a 781-page patent infringement lawsuit in October, seeking ₹15 billion in damages and a broad injunction to restrict the importation of iPhones and Apple Watches into India. This legal action targets Apple's NameDrop feature, which allows users to share contact details by bringing devices close together.

Core Details of the Patent Dispute

GG Technologies alleges that Apple's NameDrop functionality infringes upon an Indian patent granted to the startup in July 2024. The patent application was originally filed in 2021, establishing a timeline that predates Apple's introduction of the feature. NameDrop was launched as part of iOS 17 in June 2023, with iPhones receiving the capability later that year. Apple Watch support followed in October via the watchOS 10.1 update.

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The startup is seeking an unusual remedy by requesting that the court prevent the sale or import of devices preloaded with the contested feature. This approach differs from standard royalty claims, as it directly targets the hardware imports of iPhones and Apple Watches into the Indian market. The legal filing aims to leverage the strategic importance of the Indian market for Apple's supply chain and consumer base.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal History

GG Technologies claims that its patented proximity-based contact-sharing technology is being violated by Apple's implementation of NameDrop. The company launched its StayTouch app in 2019, aligning with its initial US patent protection efforts. Mediation proceedings between the two parties began in April but failed in September, which cleared the path for the formal lawsuit under India's pre-institution mediation requirements for commercial cases.

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Apple has not issued a public statement regarding the specific claims made in the Indian suit. The company continues to operate its extensive retail and manufacturing presence in India without public acknowledgment of the legal threat. The lack of a response leaves the technical validity of the patent claims, particularly whether they cover Apple's specific implementation, as an unresolved question.

Global Impact and Market Consequences

This legal battle is not confined to India, as GG Technologies initiated a parallel case in the United States in April. The US International Trade Commission opened an investigation in August following a complaint from the startup, which could lead to an import ban on the allegedly infringing devices in the American market. ITC investigations typically proceed faster than Indian civil litigation, potentially producing the first substantive ruling in the US.

The timing of this dispute carries strategic weight for Apple, as India has become a critical hub for both consumer growth and manufacturing outside of China. iPhone penetration in India remains below 10% of smartphone shipments, indicating significant room for expansion. A court order restricting imports or sales would impact both Apple's retail ambitions and its manufacturing operations in the region simultaneously.

Procedural Status and Next Steps

The case in the Bombay High Court has not yet been listed for a hearing, meaning no immediate judicial intervention has occurred. The startup must navigate the complexities of two different legal systems, stretching its resources across both jurisdictions. The Indian suit seeks to leverage the high volume of imports into India to apply pressure on Apple.

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As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome will likely depend on the technical interpretation of the patent claims. The dispute highlights the increasing complexity of intellectual property rights for integrated software features within hardware devices. All stakeholders remain attentive to the scheduled hearings and potential rulings in both Indian and US courts.