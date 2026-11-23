Gettysburg police are managing an active incident and advising caution after a blown transformer knocked out power for over a thousand customers and disabled several traffic signals.

Gettysburg police are on the scene of an "active incident" Tuesday morning, according to a news release. A blown transformer knocked out power for more than a thousand customers in Gettysburg on Sunday night.

Gettysburg Police advised travelers and residents to use extreme caution while driving and walking in the borough as several traffic signals are inoperable. Screenshot of Met Ed's website, taken at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2026. Met Ed crews are addressing the issue, police said. Met Ed's website says the estimated restoration is 11 p.m. tonight.

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