Gettysburg police encourage residents to register security cameras to help investigations

Residents and business owners with security cameras are encouraged to register them with the Gettysburg Borough Police Department to aid with investigations.

Residents and business owners with security cameras are encouraged to register them with the Gettysburg Borough Police Department to aid officers with future investigations. Borough police said its new Camera Registry Program will "help us solve crimes and keep our community safer.

" Participation is voluntary, and any information provided would be kept confidential and used solely for investigative purposes, police said. If you're interested in participating, you can fill out a form with information about your camera and its location to have it added to the registry. Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep. Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day.

Also read Mead residents push back against $16.6 million police department project

More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers. The Goodwill in Lemoyne is closed until further notice Saturday after a vehicle crashed into the building overnight. A student was charged after they were reportedly found with a vape in the bathroom at Penn Manor High School.

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