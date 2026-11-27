Gettysburg Merry Markets is returning for the holiday season with more than a dozen new stops featuring 40 participating businesses across Adams County.

Gettysburg Merry Markets is returning for the holiday season with more than a dozen new stops featuring 40 participating businesses across Adams County. Gettysburg Merry Markets is returning for the holiday season with more than a dozen new stops featuring 40 participating businesses across Adams County, according to a news release.

The trail runs through Jan. 8, 2027, and features local gift shops, boutiques, museums, and markets offering holiday promotions and discounts. A free digital passport is available at the Gettysburg Merry Markets website. Starting Black Friday, shoppers can check in at participating locations and unlock exclusive offers and discounts. The trail was launched by Destination Gettysburg in 2025 to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally.

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The organization said participation has increased by 50% since its inception.