Strong National Museum of Play takes a trip down memory lane, displaying the toys featured in this year's Toy Hall of Fame, dating back to the 80s, 90s, 1530s.

Strong National Museum of Play takes a trip down memory lane, displaying the toys featured in this year's Toy Hall of Fame, dating back to the 80s, 90s, and even 1530s. 13WHAM's Chris Lopez stops by to speak to Strong National Museum of Play Senior Director Shane Rhinewald about the class of 2026 inductees and hall of fame requirements including, icon status, longevity, innovation, and discovery.

The iconic 1990s trading card game is a household staple, inspiring spinoffs and remakes that both children and adults enjoy. Originating in Italy in 1530, this timeless game is perfect for all ages and is a great way to spend quality time with friends and family. Rochester police said a woman fatally stabbed her father Monday morning inside an apartment on South Plymouth Avenue.

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SummaryMINNEAPOLIS — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have beaten the Vikings 23-6 and sent Minnesota deeper into its offensive slump. Allen threw a touchdOgden, N.Y.

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— It won't be long before yet another disruption along Ogden's Gillett Road, as the State prepares to begin repairs on the bridge carrying thAfter a postgame brawl at East High vs. Monroe, a coach and community mentors urge support for student-athletes and want uninvolved East players cleared for the Section V title game as RCSD challenges disqualifications.