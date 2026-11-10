Getting married? Here's a fun way to plan your big day in Philadelphia

Cocktails, food tastings, gorgeous venues and an after-party? Make wedding planning feel more like date night with the 2027 Philadelphia Wedding Walk.

Wedding planning doesn't have to be all spreadsheets, seating charts and stressful decisions. What if you could sip cocktails, sample delicious food and explore stunning venues while checking things off your wedding to-do list?

Instead of walking through empty ballrooms, couples can explore venues transformed into fully styled weddings, complete with food tastings, signature cocktails, live entertainment and interactive experiences with wedding vendors. The fun kicks off in Center City on March 21 from noon to 5 p.m., with stops at six venues, including the W Philadelphia, Pyramid Club and the Free Library of Philadelphia. Also, no need to worry about getting from place to place. Complimentary shuttles will take guests between venues.

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Couples can also meet wedding professionals at The Planning Studio inside The Notary Hotel before ending the day with an after-party featuring entertainment, activities and prize drawings. Can't make the Center City event? The Wedding Walk is also coming to the Main Line on May 2 and Fishtown in summer 2027, with the date and venues to be announced at a later date.

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"Our goal has always been to create something beyond a traditional wedding expo. We want guests to walk into a space and truly experience the possibilities, from the atmosphere and entertainment to the smallest design details," said Anthony Reto, Founder and CEO of Cypress & Salt Events