Get up to speed fast on the California governor election with our guide for the undecided

Californians are voting on a wide-open governor's race in a June 2 primary election. Xavier Becerra, Steve Hilton and Tom Steyer are leading in polls.

Californians are voting on a wide-open governor’s race. Xavier Becerra, Steve Hilton and Tom Steyer are leading in polls but only two will move on to the general election.

We get it, life gets busy. You received your ballot weeks ago and it’s languishing on your pile of mail. But don’t be like theWith exactly one week until Election Day and no clear frontrunner in the governor’s race, let’s recap some common election questions to prepare you. It’s a wide-open field in part because the big names in the Democratic Party — former Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Sen.

Alex Padilla — passed on running for governor. Democratic voters in early spring appeared to be coalescing behind former Rep. Eric Swalwell, but he withdrew from the race following allegations of sexual misconduct. Steve Hilton, Republican, former Fox News host and former adviser to conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Katie Porter, Democrat, former U.S. representative representing Orange County. Tony Thurmond, Democrat, state superintendent of public instruction. How do I find out more about them? California’s open primary allows the two candidates who receive the most votes to move on to the general election in November, no matter what party they belong to.

The state adopted this system after voters approved Proposition 14 in 2010, which allows voters to pick any candidate in a primary, regardless of their own party affiliation. Prop. 14 proponents argued that this system would compel candidates to court voters across the political spectrum, which would make California less partisan. But critics said it would limit choices for voters, potentially advancing two candidates from the same political party.

That’s a real possibility this year because of the sheer number of candidates running for governor and since no one has secured a clear lead. It’s not too late, but don’t cut it too close. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by election offices within seven days.

It’s best to mail your ballot at least five days before June 2 to make sure it’s counted, but if you wait until then, get a hand-stamped postmark from a postal worker inside your local post office. Besides mailing in your ballot, you can submit your ballot at a drop-off location or vote in-person at the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your nearestCounty elections officials must begin reporting results to the secretary of state on Election Night no more than two hours after they begin tallying votes.

Elections officials have 30 days to count ballots and finalize their results to the state, who then has 38 days to certify the results. We know Californians are asking that question. We see it in our pageviews reports. The Board of Equalization is an elected tax board that the state created in 1879.

It has narrow authority to oversee property tax collection and has previously been a launching pad to other political offices. Lynn La is the newsletter writer for CalMatters, focusing on California’s top political, policy and Capitol stories every weekday. She produces and curates WhatMatters, CalMatters’ flagship daily newsletter... We love that you want to share our stories with your readers.

Hundreds of publications republish our work on a regular basis. Credit our authors at the top of the article and any other byline areas of your publication. In the byline, we prefer “By Author Name, CalMatters. ” If you’re republishing guest commentary to make sure it’s counted, but if you wait until then, get a hand-stamped postmark from a postal worker inside your local post office. How can I vote on Election Day?

Besides mailing in your ballot, you can submit your ballot at a drop-off location or vote in-person at the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your nearest polling place here and your closest ballot drop-off location here. When will the ballots be counted? County elections officials must begin reporting results to the secretary of state on Election Night no more than two hours after they begin tallying votes.

Elections officials have 30 days to count ballots and finalize their results to the state, who then has 38 days to certify the results. What about the other statewide offices? You can find them all in our voter guide, but check out our explainers that go deeper: Superintendent of public instruction Lieutenant governor Controller Secretary of state Treasurer Insurance commissioner What the heck is the Board of Equalization? We know Californians are asking that question.

We see it in our pageviews reports. The Board of Equalization is an elected tax board that the state created in 1879. It has narrow authority to oversee property tax collection and has previously been a launching pad to other political offices. Learn more about the candidates in our voter guide.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.





CalMatters / 🏆 261. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Final Season of Hit Sci-Fi Show 'Altered Carbon' Premiering on Netflix on June 6thThe final season of a critically acclaimed series on Syfy, known for its blend of sci-fi weirdness and surreal humor, is set to be streamed on Netflix on June 6th, wrapping up the story of a doctor and alien seeking to eliminate humanity.

Read more »

Diehard Californians refuse to evacuate near epicenter of ticking time-bomb chemical plantThe mayor of Garden Grove warned those who have remained that it was a “very dangerous situation” and they should flee now.

Read more »

Diehard Californians refuse to evacuate near epicenter of ticking time-bomb chemical plantThe mayor of Garden Grove warned those who have remained that it was a “very dangerous situation” and they should flee now.

Read more »

Column: My pick for California governor is ... I'm still working on itLike millions of Californians, I haven’t voted yet in the primary election.

Read more »