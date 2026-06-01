Get the salon look at home with L'Oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye

L'Oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye is a range of permanent hair dye that delivers rich, glossy results for up to nine weeks. With 14 new shades, easy-to-use non-drip formula, and up to 100 per cent grey coverage, this is perfect for those looking to completely transform their hair. Suitable for all hair types and textures, this is a clever money saving alternative to costly salon trips.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Those looking for a new look this summer are being encouraged to ditch the salon treatments and prices thanks to L'Oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye, designed to deliver rich, glossy results for up to nine weeks .

And with 14 new shades, easy-to-use non-drip formula that provides up to 100 per cent of grey coverage and vibrant colour, I put it to the test to see if it's worth the hype. L'Oreal Préférence Hair Dye This range of permanent hair dye is formulated for those looking for a deep, rich colour with luminous gloss - in short, those who want TV advert hair.

Offering up to nine weeks of colour longevity and shine, and suitable for all hair types and textures, this is perfect for those looking to completely transform their hair. With hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and UV filters, your hair will also stay hydrated, nourished and protected.

£12.99 Shop The L'Oreal Préférence Hair Dye provides up to nine weeks of colour and luminous shine With 14 striking new shades, from ashy blondes to copper red to black, these L'Oreal shades are perfect for zhuzhing your hair for summer. The non-drip formula promises to gently coats each hair fibre, ensuring even colour and coverage, providing up to nine weeks of glossy shine and intense colour.

What's more, these dyes use oil-in-gel colour, which leaves a rich, and multi-dimensional colour that will have people asking what salon you went to for your treatment. And at just £12.99 per box, this is a clever money saving alternative to costly salon trips - and with colour treatments recommended every six to eight weeks, the costs can quickly add up.

I'm no stranger to a home hair-dye job - in fact, I've had pretty much every colour hair of the rainbow at some point. The point is, I know when a box dye does a good enough job that I would choose it over a salon treatment. And I would definitely say this one is.

I have quite dark hair naturally, and wanted a dye shade that would closely match it, and just add some depth, so I choose the shade 4.15 Caracas Intense Deep Brown. This shade really added some depth into my colour, and while I do like my natural shade, it can often look quite flat.

It also did a good job of covering the (few) grey hairs that I've got, and the reddish tint it gets when it hits the light is going to be perfect for summer. I really liked that the included conditioner in the box was not single-use - something I've never seen before - and I adore the glossy shine it gave my hair. One thing I was super impressed by?

I have somewhat thick hair, and every time when dyeing hair in the I've needed two boxes of dye, and with this one, I actually had more than enough using just one bottle - making this a great, cost-saving option for those with thicker and longer hair. I don't have a single bad thing to say about this box dye - the stained forehead and neck are just part and parcel of dyeing hair, and nothing a little micellar water won't fix!

This is sure to become my go-to box dye for when my hair wants a little colour refresh. With 100 per cent grey coverage, you can turn back time on your hair And providing up to 100 per cent grey coverage, this is perfect for anyone looking to put a pause on aging and cover up those pesky slithers of grey.

It's also ultra-nourishing on the hair, thanks the infused hylauronic acid, High Shine Serum and Vitamin E, leaving your hair feeling soft, hydrated, and with up to 90 per cent less breakage - what a steal! One satisfied customer wrote: 'Have been using this brand for years.

Love how easy it is to use, and always leaves my hair super soft and shiny which is a plus when using a hair colour regularly, 'Colour is pretty accurate and always get compliments - will be using for the foreseeable!

' And suitable for all hair types and textures (some shades might not be suitable depending on your current hair colour), there's sure to be something for everyone looking to give themselves a major hair glow up for summer. I think the dye made my colour a lot less flat, and definitely added shine With 14 new shades to choose from, you can find the perfect colour to match your style and preferences And providing up to nine weeks of colour and luminous shine, this is perfect for anyone looking to completely transform their hair.

With hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and UV filters, your hair will also stay hydrated, nourished and protected. With 100 per cent grey coverage, you can turn back time on your hair And providing up to 100 per cent grey coverage, this is perfect for anyone looking to put a pause on aging and cover up those pesky slithers of grey.

It's also ultra-nourishing on the hair, thanks the infused hylauronic acid, High Shine Serum and Vitamin E, leaving your hair feeling soft, hydrated, and with up to 90 per cent less breakage - what a steal! One satisfied customer wrote: 'Have been using this brand for years.

Love how easy it is to use, and always leaves my hair super soft and shiny which is a plus when using a hair colour regularly, 'Colour is pretty accurate and always get compliments - will be using for the foreseeable!

' And suitable for all hair types and textures (some shades might not be suitable depending on your current hair colour), there's sure to be something for everyone looking to give themselves a major hair glow up for summer. One thing I was super impressed by?

I have somewhat thick hair, and every time when dyeing hair in the I've needed two boxes of dye, and with this one, I actually had more than enough using just one bottle - making this a great, cost-saving option for those with thicker and longer hair. I don't have a single bad thing to say about this box dye - the stained forehead and neck are just part and parcel of dyeing hair, and nothing a little micellar water won't fix!

This is sure to become my go-to box dye for when my hair wants a little colour refresh





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L'oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye Hair Dye Salon Look At Home Rich Glossy Results Up To Nine Weeks Easy-To-Use Non-Drip Formula 100 Per Cent Grey Coverage All Hair Types And Textures Cost-Saving Alternative Permanent Hair Dye Summer Hair Colour Hair Glow Up Hair Care Beauty Fashion Beauty Products Hair Products

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