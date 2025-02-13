Get the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of Storage at a Jaw-Dropping $400 Discount on Amazon!

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, while no longer the newest flagship, is still a fantastic phone in 2025. Amazon is offering a massive 40% discount on the 128GB model, bringing the price down to under $600. This deal allows you to save $400 and get a premium phone for the price of a mid-ranger.

While Google 's Pixel 8 Pro may no longer be the top-of-the-line phone, it's still a compelling choice in 2025. One of its biggest advantages is its affordability. As an older model, it often sees significant price reductions, allowing you to snag a high-end device at a bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering an attractive 40% discount on the 128GB version, bringing the price down to just under $600. This translates to a massive $400 savings compared to its original price tag of around $1,000.

Essentially, you're getting a phone that typically costs as much as a premium device for the price of a mid-range model.This deal is definitely worth considering, especially given the phone's impressive specs. The Pixel 8 Pro is powered by a high-end Tensor G3 chipset and boasts 12GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance for any task you throw at it. Whether you're gaming, multitasking, or simply browsing the web, this phone can handle it with ease. However, it's worth noting that the phone does experience some throttling after about 10 minutes of intense gameplay, so it may not be the ideal choice for hardcore mobile gamers.On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro excels at capturing stunning photos and videos. Its 50MP main camera, 10.5MP selfie snapper, and Google's renowned image processing capabilities combine to produce detail-rich, vibrant images. It can also record videos in 4K at 60fps, ensuring that you capture every moment in stunning clarity. Battery life is another strong point, with the 5,050mAh power cell providing enough juice to last you a whole day without needing a top-up. When it's time to recharge, the 30W fast charging will have you back in action in about 90 minutes





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PHONE AMAZON DISCOUNT PIXEL 8 PRO GOOGLE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Buy slashes \$400 off the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max - but hurry!This is a time-sensitive deal on the powerful Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max, offering a \$400 discount at Best Buy. The article highlights the impressive features of this laptop, including its M4 Max chip, Liquid Retina XDR display, and long battery life. It also emphasizes the scarcity of deals on the latest MacBook models and urges readers to act quickly.

Read more »

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro Discounts Make Google Phones Even More AttractiveThe price war in smartphones intensifies as manufacturers compete for customers. Google offers significant discounts on its Pixel models, including the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro. These deals make Google phones even more appealing, especially as the gap between current and older flagship devices shrinks due to advancements in mobile AI and long software support.

Read more »

Institutional Investors Bet on Solana Price Surge to $400A recent block trade of SOL options on Deribit suggests expectations for a price rally to $400 by the end of February. The trade, a bull call spread, indicates a significant bet on SOL's price reaching or exceeding $400, representing a 55% increase from its current market value.

Read more »

Bill Gates' $400 Billion Android Regret Fuels Android EnthusiasmThe article discusses Bill Gates' admission that allowing Google to develop Android was his biggest mistake, potentially costing Microsoft $400 billion. It highlights the dominance of Android in the mobile market and contrasts it with Microsoft's missed opportunity with Windows Mobile. The author expresses personal satisfaction with Android's success, considering it a significant improvement over what non-Apple phones could have been under Bill Gates' Windows Mobile. The article also includes a brief introduction to Sebastian, an experienced tech writer known for his insights and engaging style.

Read more »

Justin Baldoni's Studio Sues Blake Lively, Reynolds, Rep for $400 MillionJustin Baldoni's studio sued his ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Blake Lively after denying the allegations in her lawsuit

Read more »

Justin Baldoni Sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 MillionActor Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, alleging civil extortion, defamation, and other actions. Baldoni counters Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit stemming from their collaboration on the film 'It Ends With Us.' Baldoni's lawsuit claims Lively orchestrated a smear campaign and lacks evidence to support her allegations.

Read more »