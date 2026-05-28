Get That Teen Off the Couch!

The ‘Rents open the mailbag and talk about if it’s too late for a parent to get a teacher involved in bullying, how to get a teen off the couch, and more.

The ‘Rents open the mailbag and talk about if it’s too late for a parent to get a teacher involved in bullying, how to get a teen off the couch, and more.

Listen on your computer:are diving DEEP into the mailbag. They answer all your end of the year questions, like, is it too late to talk to your kid’s teacher about ongoing bullying; what do you do with a teen who won’t get off the couch and is at risk of losing his job; and more!

Join us on Facebook and email us at careandfeedingpod@slate.com to ask us new questions, tell us what you thought of today’s show, and give us ideas about what we should talk about in future episodes. You can also call our phone line: 357-9318. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus.

Slate Plus members get to hang out with us on the Plus Playground every week for a whole additional grab-bag of content — and you’ll get an ad-free experience across the network. And you’ll also be supporting the work we do here onLucy Lopez, Elizabeth Newcamp, and Zak Rosen share triumphs and fails and offer advice on parenting kids from toddler to teens. and lives in Miami with her hot husband and their two amazing kids.

Basically, she’s proof that you really can have it all—with a Cuban cafecito in hand. Follow her ! to share advice and itineraries for families who want to explore the world while learning together. You can also follow along with her family’s misadventures





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