Get Ready for Disclosure Day with This Sci-Fi Movie Countdown

Disclosure Day is a highly anticipated sci-fi movie that lands in theaters on June 12. The film is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Emily Blunt. The movie follows a quiet, atmospheric mystery and explores the human reaction to the unknown. To get ready for the movie, we've put together a countdown of the best sci-fi movies to watch before Disclosure Day.

There are certain movies that arrive with so much hype that the countdown almost becomes part of the experience. For sci-fi fans, that movie is Disclosure Day .

Steven Spielberg's latest extraterrestrial thriller finally lands in theaters on June 12, and after months of cryptic trailers, conspiracy theories, and endless frame-by-frame internet detective work, the wait is almost over. Personally, I love a good alien movie. Give me mysterious signals, government cover-ups, strange lights in the sky, and at least one person frantically trying to convince everyone they're not crazy, and I'm in. The best sci-fi isn't really about aliens anyway.

It's about how humans react when they realize they might not be alone. That idea has fueled some of the greatest genre movies ever made, from thoughtful first-contact dramas to terrifying invasion stories and modern UFO mysteries. So instead of spending the next seven days refreshing trailer breakdowns and Reddit theories, why not turn the wait into a proper countdown? Here's the perfect one-movie-per-day watchlist to get you ready for Disclosure Day.

If you want to grab your opening night tickets early, Fandango is currently running an exclusive promotional offer for new FanClub members that includes a free ticket when pre-ordering for the June 12 release. One of the smartest first-contact movies ever made is Contact, based on Carl Sagan's novel. The film stars Jodie Foster as an astronomer whose discovery of a signal from deep space sends governments, scientists, and religious leaders scrambling for answers.

Nearly 30 years later, it remains remarkably relevant. What makes Contact such a perfect starting point for this countdown is its focus on the human reaction to the unknown. The film refuses to get loaded on laser battles or giant invasions. Instead, it explores what happens when undeniable evidence collides with politics, fear, and public skepticism.

If Disclosure Day is truly leaning into conspiracy, secrecy, and questions about who controls information, Contact feels like essential homework. Contact is currently available to stream for subscribers on both Max and AMC+. If you do not carry those specific subscriptions, this iconic first-contact drama can also be rented or purchased in high definition on major digital storefronts, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Emily Blunt delivered a defining genre performance in Edge of Tomorrow, showcasing her immense versatility and screen presence. The film stands out as one of the most clever, fast-paced alien invasion movies of the twenty-first century, utilizing a brilliant time-loop mechanic to build relentless narrative momentum. While the tone is admittedly much more action-heavy than what we anticipate from next week's premiere, watching Blunt navigate a massive extraterrestrial threat provides excellent context for her sci-fi career trajectory.

Her character's fierce determination and tactical intelligence anchor the chaotic story, proving that she can carry the emotional and physical weight of a massive studio blockbuster. It serves as a fantastic weekend watch that keeps adrenaline high while highlighting the leading lady's impressive genre credentials. Denis Villeneuve's Arrival shifts the cinematic focus completely away from laser blasts and explosions, choosing instead to explore communication, global tension, and deep existential panic in Arrival.

The narrative follows a linguist tasked with translating the language of visiting extraterrestrials before humanity succumbs to its own fear and starts a global war. It remains a masterpiece of intellectual science fiction, focusing heavily on how the arrival of something unknown forces humanity to look closely at its own deep divisions. This internal tension matches perfectly with early reports regarding the plot of Spielberg's new film.

Rumors suggest that Emily Blunt's character speaks an organic, non-human language during a pivotal live television broadcast, making Villeneuve's exploration of alien linguistics the perfect narrative primer. If you want to get ready for Disclosure Day, consider watching these movies: Contact, Edge of Tomorrow, Arrival, and more. Fandango is offering a free ticket when pre-ordering for the June 12 release for new FanClub members. Disclosure Day is a highly anticipated sci-fi movie that lands in theaters on June 12.

The film is directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Emily Blunt. The movie follows a quiet, atmospheric mystery and explores the human reaction to the unknown. The film is currently in theaters and has received positive reviews. If you're a fan of sci-fi movies, consider watching Disclosure Day and exploring the world of extraterrestrial thrillers.





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