It’s not another outage.

Heads up, radio and TV programming will be briefly interrupted this afternoon. ﻿is a news writer covering all things consumer tech. Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI.for about one minute at 2:20PM ET on Tuesday while FEMA and the FCC test the country’s Emergency Alert System.

Unlike recent, this is a planned interruption that FEMA is required to run every three years. FEMA says today’s test includes radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers. This test doesn’t include phones.

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“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public. ” Radio and TV programming will continue as usual after the test wraps up.

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FEMA runs tests like this when there’s not an actual emergency so it can find technical and operational issues with the Emergency Alert System. If there is a real emergency or severe weather event today, the testGoogle Maps can now create trip itineraries for you. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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