Thinking about a fresh start? Milwaukee is offering people up to $9,000 to pack their bags and move to the city. Here's who qualifies.

A small boat makes its way up the Milwaukee River, as photographed from the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. People who live outside of Wisconsin can get paid up to $9,000 to move to Milwaukee to work.

The offer is part of a new program aimed at filling jobs in high-demand fields like healthcare, engineering and IT. Milwaukee is offering out-of-state workers up to $9,000 to pack their bags and move to the city for a "fresh start.

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" The offer is part of a new talent relocation program called Milwaukee Fresh, created in May 2026 to strengthen the state's workforce by attracting new workers and their families. City leaders are hoping the monetary incentive will help fill roles in high-demand fields like healthcare, engineering, IT, biotechnology and public safety. There are currently more than 460,000 job postings in these industries, according to Employ Milwaukee, a workforce development board that partnered with the city to launch Milwaukee Fresh.

The board's president and CEO Julie Cayo told FOX6 that more than 200 people have already applied for the program, but available funding can only cover a fraction of them.

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"While Milwaukee Fresh funding is limited to 25-50 households through December 2028, everyone considering a move to Milwaukee is welcome here," Cayo said. "We encourage everyone to visit ourCayo said applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. To apply, you must currently live outside of Wisconsin and be relocating within the City of Milwaukee — surrounding suburbs don't count. Both renters and homebuyers are eligible.

Your household must also have a verifiable combined annual income of at least $55,000. And once you move, you're expected to live in the city for at least 18 months. Before you start planning your move to the Cream City, there are a few things to keep in mind. Approved applicants must pay for their moving expenses out of pocket, including professional movers, rental trucks, security deposits or home closing costs.

Two-person households can get up to $5,000Households of four or more people are eligible for the full $9,000To help newcomers settle in, Employ Milwaukee built in some additional perks. Every accepted household will get a housing concierge through the Milwaukee Real Estate Collective to help them explore neighborhoods and find a home to rent or buy. Local media company OnMilwaukee will host outings for participants, from sporting events to group dinners, to get them acquainted with the city.

"We want people to know that Milwaukee is a great place for a fresh start," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a press release. This story contains information from a Milwaukee Fresh press release and statements from the board's president and CEO, Julie Cayo. This article was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.