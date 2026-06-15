Get match ready: How to level up your evenings of footy

The greatest show on earth is now underway, promising more than a month of thrills, spills and unmissable footballing moments.

The world's greatest footballing spectacle is now underway, promising more than a month of thrills, spills and unmissable moments. Gathering everyone in your living room to watch a big game is part of the magic - and getting match-ready can make the experience even more unforgettable.

But with so much action on offer, you don't want to waste time traipsing around different stores to pick up supplies. Asda is your one-stop shop for everything you need to follow the tournament in style, from refreshing drinks and delicious snacks to crystal-clear HD TVs and themed merch.

Eye-catching kit, action-ready TVs, and deliciously easy meals - Asda has you covered for a thrilling summer of sport And thanks to the incredible prices at Asda, you won't need a footballer's salary to pay for it! Here's how to get match-ready at Asda... Football matches are decided by big moments, from crucial tackles and last-gasp goals to split-second refereeing decisions.

Fans play a crucial role too, providing a wall of noise that energises their own players and intimidates the opposition. Delivering crisp HD picture quality, the 55" Sharp Roku UHD TV lets you savour every moment.

Get the gang round and get match-ready Hunker down for kick off in front of the 55" Sharp Roku UHD TV A brilliant addition to your at-home experience, this TV was £348, but is now only £242 at Asda, making it incredible value for footy fans. ¹ You can look the part for less too by picking up a George England t-shirt or a George Scotland t-shirt for just £12.

Look the part for less by picking up a George England t-shirt for just £12 Featuring an embroidered emblem design and red and black striped shoulders, it's made from 100% cotton for extra comfort. And don't worry about those goal celebration spills as it's washing machine and tumble dryer safe too! That's a great save!

Thanks to Asda's '2 for £19.66' offer,² you can stock up and save on ice-cold beer and cider from leading international brands 4 ways to get your living room match-ready 1 - Stadium-style seating: Set up chairs and sofas around the TV so everyone has a clear view. 2 - Get decorating: Hanging up flags and banners from Asda and a fixture wall chart will make your room feel football-festive. 3 - Get a drinks bucket: It's easier than going back and forth to the fridge, and lots of ice will keep things cool!

Asda has the perfect blue and red Flexi tubs for only £4.50. 4 - Get a pre-match playlist: A line-up of big match bangers will help get everyone in the mood. Memorable sporting moments call for top-notch refreshment - enjoyed responsibly, of course. Thanks to Asda's '2 for £19.66' offer,² you can stock up and save on ice-cold beer and cider from leading international brands. Why not enjoy some deliciously crisp, clean Peroni Nastro Azzurro lager ³?

Or, also in the offer is the ever-popular Corona Extra , best enjoyed with a slice of lime, as well as Budweiser , Cruzcampo and Heineken Original . ³ And, given it's summer, there's always space in the fridge for Magners Original Irish Cider . ³ Unfortunately, the drinks offer is not available in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, however Asda does offer rollbacks across the store in these regions to help you get match ready!

Memorable sporting moments call for top-notch refreshment Snacks to keep you going through extra time Football matches can go on for a while - and that's before you get to extra time or ... penalties. As ever, Asda has plenty of delicious, great-value options to stave off any hunger pangs. In charge of feeding the crew on game day?

You can't go wrong with a Ristorante pizza - delicious, easy to prepare, and now only £1⁴ From the freezer and into the oven - a quick pizza lets you concentrate on the match, while still keeping your mates happy Take the Ristorante Mozzarella Cheese Pizza, now just £1! ⁴ With a thin, crispy base topped with rich mozzarella cheese, it's wonderfully moreish and goes perfectly with a cold drink.

Meat eaters are also well catered for, with the Ristorante Pizza Pepperoni-Salame, only £1 too. Both are freezer-friendly and take as little as 10 minutes to cook in a hot oven - making meeting the needs of hungry fans simple and utterly stress-free... If only we could say that about the footy itself! ¹Subject to availability.

²Mix & Match Offer - 2 for £19.66. Selected stores and lines. Subject to availability. If you appear under 25 and wish to purchase alcohol, you will be asked to provide a valid ID.

Challenge 25 applies. No ID, no sale. You must be 18 or over to purchase alcohol. Offer excludes Wales.

Delivery, collection and minimum basket charges may apply. Delivery/collection slots subject to availability. May exclude Asda Express and small stores, see ASDA.com/smallstores ³Subject to availability. Offer ends 28/07/2026. ⁴Selected ristorante pizzas only. Subject to availability. Offer ends 24/06/2026.





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