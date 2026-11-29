Get Jiro Season 1 FinaleGochisousama Preview: Final Face-Off
Jiro. Ichigo. One final face-off. Here's our preview for tonight's season finale of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E10: 'Gochisousama.'
Get Jiro Episode 10 centers on the childhood trauma and vengeance that drove the brothers toward this clash. The finale preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and an extended sneak peek at Get Jiro's last showdown.
Brian Tee leads Get Jiro's post-apocalyptic culinary war, with Titus Welliver, Alison Pill, and Justin Kirk. Jiro. Ichigo. Two brothers forged by the brutality of their childhoods, each traveling a different path.
Two paths that were destined to intersect, and that's exactly what we're getting in tonight's season finale of Adult Swim's. With his brother pushing over the edge, is there anyone that can keep Jiro from seeking revenge?
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