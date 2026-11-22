Check out what's ahead with tonight's penultimate episode of Adult Swim's adaptation of Get Jiro, S01E09: 'Our Specials This Evening.'

Adult Swim’s Get Jiro heads into S01E09, “Our Specials This Evening,” with Jiro and his allies plotting Rose’s downfall. Get Jiro S01E09 sets up the penultimate showdown as Jiro faces his brother Ichigo one last time before the finale.

The new Get Jiro preview includes the official synopsis, episode trailer, and an extended sneak peek at tonight’s episode. Brian Tee leads Get Jiro’s voice cast in Adult Swim’s adaptation of Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose’s graphic novel. This is it, folks. The endgame.

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As Jiro and his brother, Ichigo, blast their way towards a final confrontation, our hero might just have the forces on his side he needs to take him and Rose down for good. That's where things stand heading into tonight's penultimate episode of Adult Swim's . With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and extended sneak peek at S01E09:"Our Specials This Evening.

"Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 9:"Our Specials This Evening" – Jiro and his newfound allies formulate a plan to take down Rose, and Jiro confronts his brother one final time.transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro sets out on a quest for vengeance.

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The animated series also starsServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, House of Svengoolie presents the 1983 Warner Bros. film adaptation of Stephen King's Cujo.

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"Get Jiro S01E09:"Our Specials This Evening" Preview: Jiro vs. IchigoKicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, House of Svengoolie presents the 1983 Warner Bros. film adaptation of Stephen King's Cujo. Three Continental Classic matches, an AEW National Championship defense, and a late women’s tag-team addition headline tonight’s live AEW Collision.

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