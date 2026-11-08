Jiro gets unexpected help springing himself from prison in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E07: 'Cage Free' - here's a look!

Jiro gets unexpected help springing himself from prison in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E07:"Cage Free" - here's a look! Get Jiro S01E07:"Cage Free" finds Jiro trapped in prison, fighting to survive long enough to make his next move.

An unexpected ally reaches Jiro in Butcher's Block Penitentiary, setting up a daring Get Jiro escape attempt tonight. The Get Jiro preview spotlights rising tension as Jiro balances survival, strategy, and a shot at breaking free. Adult Swim's Get Jiro continues its standout first season with"Cage Free," a key chapter in Jiro's brutal ordeal. , has to be in the conversation when it comes to the best that 2026 had to offer.

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If there isn't a campaign for a second season already, consider #GetJiroSeason2 officially underway. Of course, our tragic hero is a little too busy being imprisoned and fighting for his life to think about a second season. At this point, his attention is more focused on at least staying alive to make it to the commercial break. With that in mind, here's our updated preview for S01E07:"Cage Free.

"Get Jiro Season 1 Episode 7:"Cage Free"transports viewers to a post-apocalyptic, near-future Los Angeles where culinary culture reigns supreme, and the world's most powerful figures are chefs. In this society where food is both currency and a demarcation of class, the mysterious sushi chef Jiro sets out on a quest for vengeance.

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The animated series also starsServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. With host Druski and musical guest The Strokes set for tonight, we've got 5 thoughts about tonight's show in this week's SNL Pregame Preview. Series creator, showrunner, and EP Jeff Rake had some good news to share regarding how things are going production-wise with Netflix's Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery.

Kicking off at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on MeTV tonight , Svengoolie is"Puttin' on the Ritz" with the classic, Young Frankenstein. Reportedly, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry Seasons 2 and 3, and a movie, will film back-to-back this year. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Fire Country/Sheriff Country, High Potential, Will Trent, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, and more!

Get Jiro S01E07:"Cage Free" Preview: Jiro Gets a Surprise Assist Jiro gets unexpected help springing himself from prison in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E07:"Cage Free" - here's a look! With host Druski and musical guest The Strokes set for tonight, we've got 5 thoughts about tonight's show in this week's SNL Pregame Preview.

Series creator, showrunner, and EP Jeff Rake had some good news to share regarding how things are going production-wise with Netflix's Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery. A Full Circle hosts Michael Shanks and David Reed discussed how fans drive the Stargate franchise, the current state of sci-fi, and much more. Kevin Owens and CM Punk avoid going to Saudi Arabia as Charlotte Flair returns on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, comrades!

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