Get Jiro Box Office Success and DC Brand Strength in 2027

The animated series Get Jiro dominates the box office, recouping double its budget and strengthening the DC brand ahead of 2027 releases.

The animated series Get Jiro has captured the box office on its opening weekend, immediately earning back at least double its modest budget of $40 million. This financial victory signals that the DC brand is looking particularly solid as the industry heads into 2027 and prepares for the release of James Gunn's highly anticipated upcoming projects. However, the brand would appear even stronger if more effort were expended to hype one of DC Studios' best 2026 releases as an integral part of the broader franchise.

Get Jiro Production and Streaming Details

Get Jiro is currently airing on Adult Swim on Saturdays and is available for streaming the next day, Sundays, on HBO Max. As of the latest reporting, the animated series has entered the back half of its ten-episode season, with Episode 6 having aired over the Halloween weekend. The show stands as a joint production between Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and Jordan Blum's Multiverse Cowboy alongside G&T Productions, which is the animation house led by executive producers Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka.

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The series is directly based on the 2012 graphic novel of the same name and serves as another testament to the talents of the late Anthony Bourdain, who was in part responsible for creating the source material. By bringing this vision to life, the production honors Bourdain's legacy as one of the world's greatest experts on food and the culinary arts. The show blends various animated styles, marrying anime influences with traditional American and European animation techniques.

Critical Acclaim and Dystopian Setting

Critic Nick Valdez wrote that when everything is in motion and firing off on all cylinders, Get Jiro is an exciting series with major developments in each episode. He noted that the show reaches a boil towards the climax of its debut season, exactly what one wants from an action series. The series does not overwhelm viewers with intense violence or kooky ideas but instead paces them through each course, ensuring that by the end, audiences are undoubtedly going to want seconds.

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The story is set in a near-future dystopian version of Los Angeles, where the economic gap between rich and poor widened so far it broke society. The wealthy live in high-rises separated from desperate people in the streets, and good food has become one of the most valuable luxury commodities there is. Consequently, master chefs have become the new ganglords who hold the unrivaled power of being the last source of culinary delights.

The series focuses on Jiro, voiced by Brian Tee, a mysterious sushi chef who opens a modest shop in the lawless streets of the Outer Ring. After having his elite sushi disrespected, Jiro slaughters some rival chefs working for one of the city's most ruthless warlords, Bob, voiced by Titus Welliver. Bob runs the most elite restaurant in the wealthy Inner Ring and his thirst for vengeance brings Jiro under the wing of Rose, voiced by Allison Pill.

Character Dynamics and Final Episodes

Bob's rival, Rose, is a vegan culinary master and farming genius who is preparing to unveil a product that could make cruelty-based food like meat obsolete. Her efforts push her and Bob to the brink of an all-out gang war, which is precisely the context in which the ganglords realize the silent enigmatic chef in their midst is far more cunning and deadly than he seems. This narrative depth distinguishes the series as something that came from the mind of Anthony Bourdain.

Episode 6, titled Tokyo Story, was a key flashback episode that finally revealed the tragic backstory and true nature of Jiro. This revelation provides the perfect opportunity for new viewers to catch up on the series and strap in for the final arc. The narrative tension is high as the characters navigate a world where culinary skills translate directly into gang warfare and assassination.

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Episodes 7, 8, 9, and 10 will air in subsequent weeks on Adult Swim before streaming on HBO Max. This staggered release strategy allows fans to engage with the climax of the story as it unfolds. The show features some of the best and most creative action sequences, fully realizing what it would be like if chefs transferred their skills into gangwars, assassinations, and other violent criminal enterprises.

Get Jiro blends many tropes of both shonen and cooking anime, two of the most popular forms of the genre. It is an adult-animated series in the fullest sense, with violence and bloodshed that rivals an R-rated action flick. The appreciation of food and cooking makes the series stand out, offering a unique take on the genre that resonates with both anime fans and general audiences. The success of the show reinforces the strength of the DC brand in the animated space.