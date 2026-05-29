Get Free Cosmetics for 007 First Light on Nvidia GeForce Rewards

IO Interactive's 007 First Light has received widespread critical acclaim, with a unique take on the Bond origin story. To celebrate, Nvidia is offering free cosmetics for the game, including the Daring Elite outfit and three fashion statements that can be earned by watching creators play the game on Twitch. The game is available to play now on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch 2 port supposedly pencilled in for the future.

James Bond has a long and storied history in video games, but for many, that peaked in the N64 generation with Goldeneye. When 007 First Light was confirmed as the next major game project for the franchise, fans were excited about its potential.

IO Interactive have seemingly delivered something special, blowing critics and fans away with its unique take on the Bond origin story. If you're planning to get in on the action, there are freebies you can get hold of to ensure your version of the master spy looks better than most.

The latest round of GeForce rewards on the official Nvidia website includes a cosmetic for 007 First Light, the Daring Elite outfit, a more casual look with a low-key brown leather jacket. This is totally free if you're already running an Nvidia graphics card in your home rig. To get hold of it, you need to download and install the official Nvidia app on your PC, and then login and claim the item from the redeem section.

The free item fun doesn't stop there though. As first reported by Gamespot, you can also pick up three very brazen fashion statements for your character by tuning in to watch creators playing the game on Twitch. All told, you'll need to spend just two hours watching to secure all three item sets.

To make sure you're watching eligible streamers, you simply have to search for IOICreators in the bar at the top, and the marked results will all grant the Resplendent Death Outfit if you watch for the full 60 minutes. If you haven't taken the leap on buying the game yet, it should be one of the safer video game purchases you make this year.

It's out now, and available to play on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch 2 port supposedly pencilled in for the future. 007 First Light has received widespread critical acclaim, with an average critic score of 88/100 and a recommendation rate of 99%. The game is rated Teen by the ESRB, with a warning for Blood, Language, Suggestive Themes, Violence, and In-Game Purchases.

IO Interactive is the developer and publisher of the game, which is part of the James Bond franchise. The game is an action-adventure game with stealth elements, powered by a variety of systems. The game is available to play now, and is a great addition to the Bond franchise





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007 First Light IO Interactive Nvidia Geforce Rewards Cosmetics Twitch James Bond Action-Adventure Game Stealth Elements Xbox Series S/X Playstation 5 PC Nintendo Switch 2

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