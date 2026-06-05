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Heat wave number one has well and truly arrived. With the mercury venturing into new territory this weekend, we’re suddenly turning our attention to our summer skincare. Where did we leave the dregs of last year’s? And more importantly, should it be replaced with a fresh bottle?

And, in lieu of spending all day soaking up the sunshine, how can we best fake a sun-kissed glow? It’s time to embrace bronzer, but not the chalky, terracotta-tinted powders of old. This year, there’s a whole lineup of new-gen products on the shelves that hydrate, brighten, and add a wash of golden color, all without shimmer or sparkle. If you have more mature skin, you’ve likely been wary of the traditional powder bronzer before.

Like powder blushes and foundations, they tend to settle into fine lines and can turn cakey on drier skin types. The solution? Enter bronzing drops: a clever hybrid formula with a serum-like texture that delivers The new school of bronzing drops is ideal for drier skin, imparting a sheer glow that doesn’t slip and slide around on skin .

Revered makeup artist Gucci Westman makes one of the very best: herfrom her Jones Road brand are deliberately designed to look imperceptible on skin, eliciting a day of “you look well” comments.to boot , and for something that’s phenomenally good value, turn to Drunk Elephant, whose consistently sold-outsent demand through the roof. Whichever you choose, you’re guaranteed a glow that brings skin to life, no cakey patches or tide marks in sight.

Enjoy the sun .has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.





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