WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

If you're looking to give or get the hottest devices this holiday season, you're in the right place. Verizon Tech Expert Keli Ferguson joined us with a look at what is trending over in smart devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features an incredible low light camera that is perfect for the holiday lights. Starting Thursday, if you get yourself a new device with a 36 month payment plan you will be given a Samsung Watch 9 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE for free! Their Black Friday deals are not to be missed, so make sure you check out what you can get this holiday season for yourself or your family.

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A 13-year-old Seguin QB recovering from testicular cancer is relearning to walk and has a Make-A-Wish dream: be an honorary Cowboys captain and walk out with Dak Prescott on Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium. Medical examiner identifies couple in Far West Side murder-suicideHONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case.