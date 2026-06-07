Gerry Van King, King of Sixth Street, Dies at 72 • The Austin Chronicle

Gerry Van King, King of Sixth Street, Dies at 72

, crowned the King of Sixth Street, passed away at Christus Santa Rosa hospital in San Marcos last week at age 72. From the late Eighties through the Aughts, Van King could be found in sunglasses and a plastic crown, playing original blues-funk songs in front of Jazz: A Louisiana Kitchen at 214 East Sixth.

His catchy melodies, tireless talent, and charming personality cemented him as a bastion of old Austin.

“I couldn’t be here without the grace from God and new family, new friends, all the beautiful people who come down on Sixth Street having a positive, funky vibe and groove,” the born-and-raised Austinite told the camera inDirector Charles Burmeister, a Michener alum screenwriter, lived with Van King for a time, playing music with him and eventually capturing his singular performance style and the many nightlife regulars who stopped in to sing along to favorite originals like “Tiger on the Loose” and “Funkified. ” “He’s incredibly original in the way he plays bass, that he both strums chords and also plays basslines with his thumb,” remembers Burmeister.

The bassist started out busking all throughout the entertainment district but found a true home at Jazz. Then-owner Tom Prindible moved the street-facing window four feet inward to provide a sidewalk stage for the charismatic performer. Prindible even commissioned a neon crown to hang at head-level for Van King, rendering his signature performance apparel permanent.

“Anybody that’s ever partied on Sixth Street, man, they know Gerry,” Matt Key, a producer for DFW label Aaron Ave Records, said in the film. He and label owner Alan Petsche caught their first glimpse of Van King at South by Southwest in 1997. Returning a year later, they convinced the artist to sign a record deal.

A man of several catchphrases, Van King “never made money; just blessings” among “new family, new friends,” and trusted in God’s path for him and his music.

“Another one was: ‘standing tall, looking good, and a worthy opponent,’” remembers longtime friend Jason Davis, who lived with the musician at several points and cherished catching Parliament-Funkadelic concerts with Van King through his later years. A Vietnam veteran, Van King was cared for by Veterans Affairs as his health waned in later years and spent the rest of his life in Austin.

Confirming his death to, his granddaughter, Destiny McWilliams, said he continued to play at family gatherings and will be buried in his signature crown. A funeral will be held for Van King at Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Services, 2808 E. MLK Blvd. , on Friday, June 5, at 1pm. has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands. Caroline is the Music and Culture staff writer and reporter, covering, well, music, books, and visual art for the Chronicle.

She came to Austin by way of Portland, Oregon, drawn by the music scene and the warm weather.





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