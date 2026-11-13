Gerry Griffith Dies at 87: Executive Who Discovered Whitney Houston

A&R executive Gerry Griffith, who discovered Whitney Houston and signed her to Arista Records, has died at 87 after a five-year battle with dementia. His legacy includes hits like I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Gerry Griffith, the influential A&R executive credited with discovering and launching the global superstardom of Whitney Houston, died on November 5 in Brooklyn, New York. He was 87 years old. The music industry veteran passed away following a five-year battle with dementia, leaving behind a significant legacy in pop, R&B, and soul music history.

Discovery of Whitney Houston Talent

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Griffith first heard the 16-year-old Houston performing alongside her mother, Cissy Houston, in 1979. At that time, he recognized her undeniable vocal talent. He witnessed her again in 1983, and this performance solidified his conviction that she was a once-in-a-generation artist.

Amid rumors that another record label was close to signing the newcomer, Griffith took decisive action. He persuaded Arista Records chief Clive Davis to listen to the teenager. His intervention prevented Houston from being signed by a competitor and secured her future at Arista.

Griffith noted that Houston possessed more than just technical skill. He stated that she displayed a fearless confidence and stage presence that complemented her voice, which featured exceptional range, tone, and emotion. This combination of attributes convinced him that she was the real deal from the start.

Hit Songs and Industry Collaboration

During his tenure at Arista, Griffith played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of modern pop music. He gave Houston two immediate hits with her debut work: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) and How Will I Know. These tracks became anthems that defined the early 1980s musical landscape.

His work extended beyond Houston to a diverse roster of artists. During his time at Arista, he collaborated with prominent figures such as Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Phyllis Hyman, Minnie Riperton, Jennifer Holiday, and jazz musician Dave Valentin. This wide-ranging experience allowed him to influence multiple genres.

Griffith also contributed to the sound of seminal film soundtracks. He worked on the soundtrack for the 1990 film The Bodyguard. This project featured massive Houston hits including I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing, and Run to You. The album went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Early Career and Professional Background

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Before his success in the music industry, Griffith was a Chicago native who served in the U.S. Army. He then transitioned into his professional music career, eventually holding an A&R senior executive post at Manhattan Records, which was part of EMI. During his time at Manhattan Records, he worked with singer-songwriter Richard Marx.

He also served as a former senior vice president of the publishing company Rondor Music International. This role helped establish his reputation as a key figure in artist development across pop, R&B, soul, and jazz. His versatility allowed him to adapt to various musical styles and artist needs.

Colleagues remembered Griffith for his keen ear and his ability to identify potential stars. One former colleague noted that he never received the accolades he deserved for discovering Houston. Despite this, his impact on the industry is undeniable and celebrated by peers.

Tributes and Lasting Legacy

Industry figures paid tribute to Griffith after his death. One colleague shared that one of their proudest moments was urging Griffith to see Whitney Houston perform. That decision led him to bring Clive Davis to see her, a move that changed music history. The rest of that story is well-documented and celebrated.

David Ritz, chairman emeritus and co-founder of the Living Legends Foundation, spoke on behalf of many who knew Griffith. He complimented Griffiths talent and character. Ritz emphasized that Griffith was a mentor and a friend who shaped the careers of many significant artists.

Griffiths death marks the end of an era for those who worked with him during the golden age of vinyl and cassette. His contributions to the music industry remain evident in the chart-topping hits and award-winning albums that continue to resonate with audiences decades later.

He is survived by his legacy of music that defined a generation. The artists he discovered and developed continue to influence new waves of performers. His story serves as a reminder of the importance of vision and persistence in the competitive world of entertainment.

The music community mourns the loss of a pioneer. His ability to hear talent before it became polished is a skill that few possess. His work with Whitney Houston remains his most famous achievement, but his other contributions deserve equal recognition.

Funeral arrangements and further details about his final wishes have not been widely publicized yet. The focus remains on celebrating his life and the incredible body of work he produced. His influence on the sound of the 1980s and 1990s is permanent.