Germany vs. Curacao Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

For the first time in World Cup history, 48 teams are competing for the right to advance to the knockout stage. The downside of that is we're going to see some

For the first time in World Cup history, 48 teams are competing for the right to advance to the knockout stage. The downside of that is we're going to see some matchups that are extremely lopsided, and Sunday's match between Germany and Curacao is one of those examples.

With that being said, we can still find a way to be locked in on this match. Let's dive into the odds and how I'm betting on Sunday's showdown. Germany has the second most World Cup titles with four, and the most podium finishes with 12. Their most recent World Cup title came in 2014.

They've also qualified for every single World Cup that they've entered. They did not enter the 1930 edition of the tournament, and they were banned from entering in 1950. Germany disappointed its fans in both 2018 and 2022, surprisingly failing to get out of the group stage. If you want to bet on who's going to score first, consider backing Kai Havertz of Germany.

I broke down why in today's edition of With Germany being such a big betting favorite, almost every striker and midfielder is set at minus-money to score. So, let's try to hunt some value by instead betting on who's going to score the first goal at +360. The player I'm going to bet on in this market is Kai Havertz, the German striker. The 27-year-old has 22 goals in 58 appearances for Germany.

I believe this is going to be a completely one-sided affair. Many soccer fans believe that FIFA made a mistake by expanding the tournament to 48 teams, leading to some countries competing who have no business keeping pace with the top teams in the world. This game is going to be an example of that.

Germany is a near-flawless team, while Curacao has some brutal recent results, including a 5-1 loss to Australia in March and a 4-1 loss to Scotland in May. I'll bet on Germany winning and covering the alternate spread of 3.5 goals, meaning they'll have to win by at least four for this bet to cash. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





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