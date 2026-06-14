Germany Thrash World Cup Minnows Curacao 7-1

Germany's emphatic 7-1 victory over World Cup minnows Curacao in their opening match on Sunday night marked a resounding return to form for the four-time World Cup winners. The Caribbean island scored a stunning equaliser to make it 1-1 midway through the first half, but Germany's attacking prowess ultimately proved too much to handle.

Germany thrashed World Cup minnows Curacao 7-1 in their opening match on Sunday night. The Caribbean island scored a stunning equaliser to make it 1-1 midway through the first half.

None of which can obscure an emphatic opening from a side who arrived here chastened by failing to progress from their past two World Group stages. A side who demonstrated the galaxy of attacking talents in the way they move for each other to open up space. Kai Havertz's contribution was the finest. For those of a Liverpool disposition, there was a reminder of what a confident Florian Wirtz can look and play like in a successful attacking team.

Not just the delicious weight of the pass which sent in the Borussia Dortmund player Felix Nmecha to open the scoring, and the shot he bent a few inches wide soon afterwards. An easy poise and awareness were restored. Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have looked at Nmecha but a £60million price tag looks prohibitive. He looked like he could make up for Germany's lack of a natural centre forward.

Havertz, who converted the third from the spot after Nathaniel Brown's corner was glanced on by Nico Schlotterbeck, is the leader now. Behind him, Jamal Musiala looked like he has something to bring, too. He deconstructed Jurgen Klopp's suggestions that he is not fully enough rehabilitated from a broken leg sustained at last summer's Club World Cup to warrant a starting place. The Bayern Munich player was sharp, cutting inside to curl a fourth.

But it was the intuitive movement and incisive interplay which really struck you, as German pulled their opposition's defenders apart. Deniz Undav's flick into the path of Nathaniel Brown, who volleyed in the fifth, was divine. The finish, excellent for a left-back, explains why Brown, who is close to joining Bayern Munich, has been an Arsenal target.

It was a becalmed stadium by then, a training routine devoid of much atmosphere, with a German Mexican wave surpassing any noise the Blue Wave contingent could muster and the way FIFA has priced out many who might have been here for Curacao revealed itself as a scandal. There were 2,000 empty seats. The Dutch had done all they could to support the island, their former colony, which remains an autonomous part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

All but one of the team were born in the Netherlands and five of the players in Ronald Koeman's Oranje side, including Justin Timber and Nathan Ake, could also have played for them. A few of such calibre and they might perhaps have nicked a point or two out here, though are unfortunate to find themselves facing Ivory Coast and Ecuador now. They will be strugglin





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Germany Curacao World Cup Football Kai Havertz Florian Wirtz Jamal Musiala Nathaniel Brown

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