Germany thrash Curacao 7-1 in World Cup opener to signal attacking intent

Germany secured a commanding 7-1 victory over debutants Curacao in Houston, highlighting their offensive firepower while exposing defensive lapses, and prompting praise from former players and pundits.

Germany opened their World Cup campaign with a dominant display in Houston, Texas, crushing debutants Curacao 7-1 in a match that highlighted the attacking potency of Julian Nagelsmann 's side and raised questions about defensive frailties.

The early moments were tense as Curacao surprised the hosts by equalising, prompting a brief period of nervousness among the German players and staff. Coach Nagelsmann emphasized the importance of a winning start and expressed satisfaction with the seven goals, noting that a strong opening performance sets the tone for the tournament.

Kai Havertz emerged as a key figure, netting two goals and showcasing his clinical finishing, while the German attack continued to press relentlessly in the second half, exploiting the fatigue of the minnows and expanding the lead to an unassailable margin. The match also featured notable individual storylines.

Jamal Musiala was forced off early in the second half after clutching his thigh, but manager Nagelsmann reassured that the injury was not serious and that Musiala would remain a crucial player for Germany's ambitions. Off the pitch, Nagelsmann attracted attention for his casual attire, wearing the same trousers throughout the game, a sartorial choice that sparked commentary from former players and pundits.

Former Germany striker Thomas Muller, now playing for Vancouver Whitecaps, was spotted supporting the team, while former Dutch manager Dick Advocaat, the oldest manager in World Cup history, shared an emotional moment on the Curacao bench after their early equaliser. Reactions from former internationals underscored the significance of the result.

Ian Wright praised the German side for overrunning their opponents, and former Spain World Cup winner Juan Mata described the performance as a perfect start, highlighting the precise passing, intelligent movement and clinical finishing on display. Despite the dominance, analysts pointed out defensive gaps that could be targeted by stronger opponents later in the group stage.

The victory positions Germany as a favourite to advance, while Curacao, ranked 82nd in the world, will seek to regroup after a learning experience in their World Cup debut. The match was covered live on Daily Mail Sport, with updates on scores, team news and post‑match analysis provided throughout the evening





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