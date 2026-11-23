Police in Thuringia and Freiburg investigate emails sent to 450 schools with subject line Death Awaits You, though threats are deemed not credible despite some evacuations.

Law enforcement authorities in the German state of Thuringia have launched an investigation into a widespread campaign of alleged bomb threats targeting educational institutions across the region. Police officials stated that emails containing threatening messages were sent to more than 450 schools throughout the state. The subject line of these communications reportedly read "Death Awaits You," sparking concern among educators and parents on Monday morning.

Police Assess Threat Credibility

Despite the large number of institutions targeted, Police in Thuringia confirmed that they do not consider the threats credible at this time. Investigators are treating the case as a disturbance of the public peace through threats of criminal acts. Officials reported that while the volume of messages was high, the content does not currently warrant a classification of serious imminent danger. This assessment allows authorities to manage the situation with standard investigative procedures rather than emergency lockdown protocols.

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School Evacuations and Police Response

Police in the south-western city of Freiburg confirmed that reports of alleged bomb threats were received at various schools, including through the police emergency hotline. The Freiburg Police statement specified that the digital threats were distributed via email to the extensive network of educational facilities. Although the overall credibility was questioned, a police spokesperson acknowledged that a few schools had already sent children home on Monday morning as a precautionary measure.

Wider Regional and International Impact

Bomb threats against several schools were also reported in the north-central state of Lower Saxony, indicating a broader regional phenomenon. This development was confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs in the city of Hanover. State ministries initially provided limited information on the extent to which schools were affected, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. General guidance urges schools to contact the police and file a report if they receive similar threats in the future.

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Comparative Global Threat Context

The incidents in Germany follow a pattern of similar digital threats observed elsewhere, including thousands of schools across Italy receiving threats earlier in November. These events prompted widespread evacuations in Italy, where authorities suggested the threats aimed at destabilizing institutions without posing concrete danger. Similar threats were also reported at schools in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, highlighting a coordinated or copycat digital campaign across multiple countries.

Investigation and Next Steps

Investigators must now determine the identity of the individual or group who sent the threatening messages. Police patrols were dispatched to locations where students were dismissed early to ensure safety during the evacuation process. The investigation aims to establish the source of the emails and prosecute those responsible for disturbing the public peace. Authorities continue to monitor the situation while reassuring the public that no credible danger has been identified at this stage.