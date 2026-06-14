Germany's unmanned aircraft offers 40-hour endurance for reconnaissance

Called AeroForce X prototype, Aerodata AG's aircraft has reached an important milestone and is moving on to the next phase as scheduled.

With the prototype now assembled and flight testing on the horizon, Aerodata has entered one of the most important phases of the program. Called AeroForce X prototype, Aerodata AG’s aircraft has reached an important milestone and is moving on to the next phase as scheduled.

“Now that final assembly has been successfully completed, we look forward to thoroughly testing the prototype during the upcoming test phases. ” The company also revealed that the MALE-class unmanned aircraft system stands out in particular for its long endurance of up to 40 hours and a payload capacity of up to 1,300 kg.

Thanks to its modular platform design, AeroForce X can be flexibly configured and deployed in combination with existing manned reconnaissance aircraft for a wide range of missions. Reports have revealed that AeroForce X is intended to address a broad range of surveillance, reconnaissance, and mission-support requirements. One of its standout features is an endurance capability of up to 40 hours, enabling extended missions without the need for frequent landings or refueling.

The platform is also engineered to carry payloads of up to 1,300 kilograms, providing considerable flexibility for various sensor packages and mission equipment. A defining characteristic of AeroForce X is its modular architecture. The aircraft can be configured for different operational scenarios and integrated alongside manned reconnaissance platforms. This approach allows operators to tailor the system to mission-specific requirements while benefiting from coordinated manned-unmanned operations.

The development reflects the growing demand for advanced unmanned aerial systems capable of delivering long-duration surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities. By combining significant endurance, high payload capacity, and adaptable mission configurations, AeroForce X aims to position itself as a versatile solution for both governmental and commercial operators.now assembled and flight testing on the horizon, Aerodata has entered one of the most important phases of the program.

The upcoming test campaign will be closely watched as the company seeks to demonstrate the operational potential of AeroForce X and strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving unmanned aviation sector. Prabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business.

He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.





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