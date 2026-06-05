Germany’s UN Security Council setback signals global backlash over Gaza stance, says Iran

Tehran argues Berlin’s failure to secure a non-permanent UN Security Council seat reflects mounting international anger over Germany’s support for Israel during the Gaza genocide

Tehran argues Berlin’s failure to secure a non-permanent UN Security Council seat reflects mounting international anger over Germany’s support for Israel during the Gaza genocideFILE: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany, June 2 2026.

/ Reuters Iran on Friday said Germany’s failure to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council reflects growing international dissatisfaction with Berlin’s stance on the Gaza genocide and its support for Israel.described Germany’s unsuccessful bid for a seat on the 15-member council as “a stark rebuke from the international community. ” “Germany’s failure to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, for the first time in decades, reflects growing global outrage over the German ruling establishment’s irresponsible, hypocritical, and complicit stance towards the genocide in Gaza and US-Israel’s military aggression against Iran,” Baqaei said.

He accused Germany of being one of Israel’s largest suppliers of weapons and alleged that Berlin had consistently justified Israel’s genocidal actions against Palestinians. Iranians strike wartime tone of defiance in massive Tehran rallyIranians strike wartime tone of defiance in massive Tehran rally also criticised Germany’s response to recent tensions between Israel and Iran, saying that Berlin failed to condemn Israeli actions and instead supported them politically.

TRT World - Over 100,000 people protest in Berlin against Germany's support for Israel amid Gaza genocide “The world is changing. Nations are no longer judging governments by their lofty rhetoric about international law, but by their actual behavior,” he said. Germany this week failed to win enough support in a UN General Assembly vote for one of the available non-permanent seats on the Security Council, marking a rare setback for Berlin’s multilateral diplomacy efforts.

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