Germany's attacking masterclass propels them to early lead against Curacao in World Cup opener

Germany opened their World Cup campaign with a stylish victory over newcomers Curacao in Houston, highlighted by Felix Nmecha's opening goal and a second strike from Nico Schlotterbeck, while Curacao fought back to equalise before halftime.

Daily Mail Sport's live coverage captured the opening match of the FIFA World Cup as Germany faced debutants Curacao at the stadium in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Ian Herbert described a game that quickly turned into a showcase of German attacking flair and Curacao's surprising resilience. Early on, Germany pressed forward with rapid passing combinations, and Felix Nmecha's brilliant finish from a Fabian Wirtz lay‑off opened the scoring, sending the German fans into a roar. The opening goal was a textbook example of quick‑one‑two play, with Nmecha timing his run to perfection and striking a low, powerful shot that left Curacao's goalkeeper dead‑ball‑handed.

After the goal, Germany continued to dominate possession, cycling the ball through the midfield with Lukas Nmecha, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz all adding spark, while the defensive line pushed high, allowing full‑backs to join the attack and create overloads on the flanks





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Football World Cup 2026 Germany\ \Curacao Live Match Report

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