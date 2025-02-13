Germany Rocked by Protests Against AfD's Rise and Immigration Policies

Germany witnesses widespread protests against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's growing influence and its stance on immigration. The AfD's electoral success and support for stricter border controls have sparked anxieties about xenophobia and social division.

A series of protests erupted in Germany following the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's electoral success and its subsequent influence on immigration policy. On January 25, 2025, demonstrators gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, voicing their opposition to the AfD and its right-wing ideology. Similar protests took place in other cities, including Heidenheim and Hamburg, where hundreds of people formed human chains to denounce the AfD's anti-human policies.

These demonstrations reflect growing concerns about the AfD's rise and its potential impact on German society. The party's stance on immigration, which includes stricter border controls and a reduction in asylum seeker acceptance, has fueled anxieties among those who fear a rise in xenophobia and social division.The AfD's success has also sparked heated debates within the German parliament, the Bundestag. On January 29, 2025, a motion by the conservative CDU/CSU parties to reject asylum seekers at Germany's borders was approved with the support of the AfD. This decision triggered further protests and condemnation from human rights groups and opposition parties who argue that it violates Germany's international obligations and its values of tolerance and inclusivity.Despite the growing backlash, the AfD remains a powerful force in German politics. Co-leader Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla have been prominent figures in the party's campaign, articulating its populist message and appealing to voters who feel disenfranchised by the establishment. The party's success has highlighted the deep divisions within German society and the anxieties surrounding issues like migration, economic uncertainty, and the loss of traditional values. The ongoing protests and debates underscore the urgent need to address these concerns and find common ground in a increasingly polarized political landscape





