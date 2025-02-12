Germany Extends Border Controls to Curb Migrant Influx

Germany has extended its border controls along its frontiers with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark until September 15th, 2024. This move, aimed at reducing irregular migration, has sparked debate about the balance between national security and the principles of the Schengen area.

German authorities have extended border controls along its frontiers with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark until September 15th, 2024. This move, initially implemented last fall, aims to curb the influx of migrants entering the country. According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the border controls have proven effective in reducing irregular migration.

Data reveals a 33% decrease in asylum applications compared to the previous year, with 47,000 individuals turned back at the borders and 1,900 smugglers apprehended. Germany had already implemented border controls at its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland before extending the measures last September. This extension comes amidst a debate surrounding migration policy in Germany, with the opposition leader, Friedrich Merz, proposing permanent border controls across all of Germany's frontiers. Merz argues that current EU rules are ineffective and that Germany should assert its right to prioritize national law. Scholz contends that Merz's proposal contradicts both German and EU law and would jeopardize the integrity of the Schengen area, which allows for visa-free travel among most EU member states. Scholz maintains that while Germany has the right to temporarily reintroduce border controls under exceptional circumstances, these measures should be a last resort and strictly limited in time. The extension of border controls has sparked controversy, with some arguing that it is necessary to protect Germany's security and sovereignty, while others criticize it as a violation of the principles of the Schengen area and a move towards isolationism.





