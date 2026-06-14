Germany Dominates Curacao 7-1 in World Cup Group E Match

Germany's Kai Havertz scored a penalty shot in first half stoppage time to give his team a 3-1 lead over Curacao in the World Cup Group E match. The four-time champions went on to win 7-1, with Jamal Musiala scoring on a right-footed shot across the goalkeeper's area in the 47th minute.

Germany 's Kai Havertz celebrates with teammate Jonathan Tah, left, after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Germany's Jonathan Tah, front, and Curaao's Tahith Chong fight for the ball during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Germany's Florian Wirtz, left, attempts a shot at goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Germany's Jamal Musiala falls to the ground in front of Curaao's Juninho Bacuna during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck (15) scores their second goal against Curaao goalkeeper Eloy Room (1) during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

First-timer Curaçao scored late in the opening half and piled on after that in a 7-1 win Sunday in a group match.

Livano Comenencia tied it at 1-1 with his left-footed shot through traffic from the center of the box in the 21st minute to give Curaçao its first lead. It was all Germany after that with the four-time champions regaining the lead on Nico Schlotterbeck's header off Nathaniel Brown's corner kick in the 38th minute.

The margin of victory comes well short of the World Cup record of nine goals which has happened three times, with the last one coming when Hungary beat El Salvador 10-1 in 1982. Havertz connected on a penalty shot into the left goal in first half stoppage time to make it 3-1. Germany was awarded the penalty shot after Felix Nmecha was tripped in the box by Riechedly Bazoer.

Germany wasted no time after halftime to extend the lead with Jamal Musiala scoring on a right-footed shot across the goalkeeper's area in the 47th minute. It was a strong start for Germany against underdog Curaçao as the team seeks redemption after failing to get out of the group stage in Russia and Qatar following its 2014 title.

Nmecha one timed it with his right foot into the near post just inside the upper box with an assist from Florian Wirtz in the sixth minute to make it 1-0. The crowd of 68,021 was overwhelming rooting for Germany but there was a spirited contingent of people cheering on Curaçao as it became the smallest country to ever appear in the tournament.

It was the first match of the tournament at Houston Stadium, normally called NRG Stadium where the NFL's Houston Texans play. Becoming the oldest ever in the tournament against 38-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, who is the youngest coach in this year's tournament. Germany faces Ivory Coast in its next match in Toronto on Saturday and Curaçao meets Ecuador Saturday in Kansas City





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