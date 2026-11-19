German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and his British counterpart Wes Streeting defend Ukrainian deep strikes against Russia, rebuking Pentagon official Elbridge Colby's claims that such attacks are ineffective and counterproductive.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has strongly rejected recent United States criticism regarding Ukraine's military operations, labeling the American stance as stupid during a high-level defense meeting in Brussels. Pistorius made his remarks after Elbridge Colby , the Pentagon policy chief, warned Western allies that Kyiv's deep strikes on Russian infrastructure were failing to end the war. The German minister argued that instead of criticizing Ukraine, allies should focus on Russia's daily attacks on civilian energy and heating grids. This exchange highlights a growing strategic divergence between Washington and key European NATO members regarding the conduct of the conflict.

Pistorius Condemns US Viewpoint on Ukraine Operations

The disagreement surfaced at a meeting of the Ramstein Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where allies discussed support for Kyiv ahead of winter. Pistorius told reporters that criticizing strikes designed to destroy strategic military targets used by the Russian Federation was a foolish approach. He stated that the international community should instead condemn the terroristic strikes Russia launches every night against Ukrainian water, heating, and energy infrastructure. Pistorius characterized these Russian actions as terrorism, arguing that the moral and strategic focus should remain on defending Ukraine against these ongoing assaults. His comments directly contradicted the assessment provided by senior US defense officials earlier in the day.

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Colby Argues Deep Strikes Harden Russian Resolve

Elbridge Colby , representing the Pentagon policy position, argued that Ukraine's campaign of deep strikes against Russian targets is ineffective and potentially counterproductive. Colby claimed that these operations, particularly those targeting commercial warehouses like Wildberries , risk hardening the Russian public's resolve and increasing the Kremlin's willingness to escalate violence. He likened the deep strike campaign to a spectacle designed to inflict pain on the Russian population without driving an end to the war. Colby insisted that the focus of Western support should shift toward enabling Ukraine to hold its front lines and deny Russian advances using mid-range strikes and novel drone technologies. He warned that targeting civilian infrastructure could inadvertently strengthen Russian resistance rather than weaken it.

British and Ukrainian Officials Back Kyiv's Right to Strike

British Defence Minister Wes Streeting sided with Pistorius, asserting that Ukrainian deep strikes help degrade Putin's war machine and save lives by buying time. Yevhenii Khmara , Ukraine's Defence Minister, echoed these sentiments, stating that Kyiv has the right to defend itself with greater force for every Russian strike. Khmara cited the recent assault on the Crimea bridge as a justified response to a series of Russian attacks that began in October. He declared that Russia must receive a clear signal that Ukraine will respond twice or three times as forcefully to any aggression against its territory. Khmara also revealed that Ukraine plans to scale up its deep strike capabilities by more than threefold in the coming year.

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Kerch Bridge Strike Demonstrates Strategic Capability

The diplomatic tensions coincided with a significant military operation where Ukrainian forces damaged the vital Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Volodymyr Zelensky described the operation as a masterstroke, achieved after a week-long effort to wear down Russian air defenses before launching a barrage of missiles and drones. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that an arch and a span of the bridge's road section collapsed, severing the road link, while the railway line remained standing with a damaged arch. This strike underscored Kyiv's growing ability to target high-value logistical hubs, challenging the Pentagon's assessment that such operations lack strategic value.

Next Steps for Western Military Support and Strategy

Despite the public disagreements, the Ramstein Group continues to coordinate arms supplies to help Kyiv survive the harsh winter months. Colby previously warned European leaders to stop poking Russia, citing fears that Putin is prepared for further escalation. However, the alignment of Pistorius, Streeting, and Khmara suggests that major Western European powers remain committed to supporting Ukraine's defensive and retaliatory options. The upcoming months will likely see continued debate over the scope of permissible strikes and the balance between frontline defense and deep strike operations. All parties agree on the urgency of maintaining military momentum as Russia steps up its own air strikes on civilian infrastructure.