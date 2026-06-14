Germany Cruise Past Curacao 7‑1 in Houston, Signalling a Strong World Cup Start

Germany delivered a commanding 7‑1 win over debutants Curacao in Houston, with Kai Havertz netting a brace and the team showing attacking brilliance while exposing some defensive frailties. The victory sets a confident tone for their World Cup campaign.

Germany opened their 2026 World Cup campaign in spectacular fashion on Tuesday night in Houston, Texas, routing newcomers Curacao 7-1 in a match that highlighted both their attacking firepower and a few defensive slip‑ups.

Julian Nagelsmann's side settled quickly after conceding an early equaliser, with Kai Havertz netting a brace and Leroy Sané, Thomas Lehmann, and Jamal Musiala all getting on the scoresheet before the final whistle. The German attack was relentless in the second half, capitalising on the fatigue of the minnows and stretching the game to a comfortable victory that will give them confidence heading into the group stage. The match also produced a number of talking points beyond the scoreline.

Nagelsmann, who has become something of a fashion figure with his casual trousers and unhurried demeanor, was seen keeping his style while his team absorbed a brief scare when Curacao levelled the game at 1‑1. The early goal prompted a flurry of comments from pundits, with former player Ian Wright praising Germany's ability to seize the momentum and former Spain World Cup winner Juan Mata describing the performance as a "perfect start" for the Germans.

Both highlighted the precision of the finishing and the quality of the movement across the final third. However, not all feedback was glowing; analysts noted that Germany's back line showed a few lapses that stronger opponents could exploit later in the tournament. Injury news added another layer to the narrative. Jamal Musiala, who was substituted after a thigh knock, was reassured by Nagelsmann that the issue was not serious, keeping the teenage star available for the upcoming fixtures.

The German squad also featured former Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller, now playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS, and a cameo from football royalty Dick Advocaat, who made history as the oldest manager ever to coach at a World Cup while leading Curacao. The match's highlights, available online, showcase the blend of skill, power, and occasional vulnerability that will define Germany's journey in Qatar's American debut.

The victory serves as a statement win, signalling that the reigning European powerhouse is prepared to contend for the trophy while also reminding them that defensive solidity will be essential to sustain this momentum





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