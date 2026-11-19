German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius calls US warnings against Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure 'stupid,' defending Kyiv's right to defend energy assets. Pistorius, Wes Streeting, and Yevhenii Khmara counter Elbridge Colby's arguments that deep strikes escalate tensions and harden Russian resolve.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has sharply rejected American criticism regarding Ukraine's military operations deep inside Russia n territory, describing the US position as 'stupid'. Pistorius voiced this strong dissent during a meeting of the Ramstein Group at Nato headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday. His comments directly challenged Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, who had just warned Western allies that Kyiv's deep strikes were ineffective and risked hardening Vladimir Putin's resolve.

German And British Rebut US Strategic Warnings

Pistorius responded immediately to Colby's assessment, asserting that Western criticism of Ukraine's military actions was misplaced. He argued that the focus should instead be on Russia's nightly terroristic strikes on Ukrainian energy, water, and heating infrastructure, which he characterized as terrorism. British Defence Minister Wes Streeting supported Pistorius's viewpoint, stating that Ukrainian strikes help degrade the Russian war machine, buy time, and save lives by targeting strategic military assets.

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Pentagon Official Questions Strike Effectiveness

Elbridge Colby addressed the Ramstein Group by likening Ukraine's deep strike campaign to a mere spectacle designed to inflict pain on the Russian population. He stated that such strikes have not effectively driven an end to the war nor contributed to blunting Russian advances on the front line. Colby specifically highlighted that targeting civilian infrastructure, such as warehouses for the online retailer Wildberries, likely hardened the Russian public's resolve and the Kremlin's willingness to escalate conflicts.

Ukraine Plans Triple Expansion Of Capabilities

Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara rejected the notion that Ukraine should fight with its hands tied, citing the need to respond to Russian aggression since October. He emphasized the right of Ukraine to defend itself and promised a clear signal to the Russian Federation: for every strike launched against Ukrainian territory, Kyiv will respond twice or three times as forcefully. Khmara revealed that Ukraine plans to scale up its deep strike capabilities by more than threefold in the coming year to ensure continued defensive superiority.

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Kerch Bridge Strike Demonstrates Strategic Reach

Colby's remarks followed recent high-profile attacks, including the damage inflicted on the Kerch Bridge, or Crimea Bridge, on Tuesday. Ukrainian General Staff reported that an arch and a span of the bridge's road section collapsed, severing the vital road link, while the railway line remained standing despite a damaged arch. President Volodymyr Zelensky described the operation as a masterstroke, noting a week-long effort to degrade Russian air defenses before launching a barrage of missiles and drones.

Focus Shifts To Front Line And Winter Defense

Despite the disagreement over deep strikes, Colby affirmed that Ukraine should rightly focus on defending its front lines using mid-range strike technologies. He argued that support from the Ramstein Group should enable Ukraine to hold the line of battle and make gains where possible. The meeting in Brussels also discussed supplying more arms to Kyiv ahead of a harsh winter, as Russia continues to step up air strikes on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.