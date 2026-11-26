German police arrested two Iraqi men alleged to be members of an Iran-linked terrorist organization​ that is said to have targeted U.S., Israeli and Jewish institutions in Europe.

German authorities on Thursday arrested two Iraqi men on suspicion of terrorism. The suspects are alleged to be members of anthat is said to have targeted U.S., Israeli and Jewish institutions in Europe.

The men, who were arrested in Cologne and Heidelberg by the Federal Criminal Police Office, are Iraqi nationals Mostafa Al-R. and Ameer J., according toThe investigation centers on alleged links to Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, a shadowy group that emerged to claim a series of sabotage, arson and violent attacks targeting Jewish institutions in Europe not long after the start of the U.S. war with Iran. The U.S. government has labeled HAYI a front for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BritainAccording to investigators, Mostafa Al-R. is alleged to have maintained contact with Mohammad Al-Saadi, who is currently facing criminal charges in the United States. Al-Saadi is considered a central figure within the alleged terrorist network. As early as late 2025, Al-Saadi, Mostafa Al-R. and other individuals allegedly founded an independent group whose goal was to carry out terrorist attacks in Germany and other European countries, according to prosecutors. Ameer J. is also a member of this group, they said.