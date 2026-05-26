German YouTuber crowned champion of Gloucestershire's cheese-rolling contest for third time in a row

A German YouTuber has been crowned champion of Gloucestershire's iconic cheese-rolling contest for the third time in a row, beating the Guinness World Record holder in the first men's downhill race.

A German YouTuber has been crowned champion of Gloucestershire 's iconic cheese-rolling contest for the third time in a row. The annual Spring Bank Holiday event, held on Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, sees daredevils hurl themselves 180 metres down the county's steepest hill while chasing an 8lb wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.

Guinness World Record holder Chris Anderson, 38, was coaxed out of his cheese-rolling retirement by recent double champion Tom Kopke, 24, who challenged him to a face off at this year's race. The competition in the first men's downhill race was tight until the very last minute when Mr Kopke overtook the seasoned vet just before the finish line - winning for the third year in a row.

'This year's cheese will taste the sweetest of all the cheeses I have won,' declared the YouTuber immediately after his victory. The German YouTuber, who has 469K subscribers and posts videos of his other adrenaline-seeking stunts, was embraced by his rival at the bottom after being declared the winner.

'This was I think my best year ever and I tried to stay on my feet for as long as possible,' Mr Kopke said. 'I don't know how it went but I gave everything. It's everyone's race and you have just got to give your best and the best man wins.

', 'German YouTuber Tom Kopke, 24, holding his wheel of cheese after beating Guinness World Record holder Chris Anderson and winning first place in the first men's downhill race for the third year in a row', 'The annual Spring Bank Holiday event, held on Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, sees daredevils hurl themselves 180 metres down the county's steepest hill while chasing an 8lb wheel of Double Gloucester cheese', 'Guinness World Record holder Chris Anderson (pictured) was coaxed out of his cheese-rolling retirement by recent double champion Mr Kopke who challenged him to a face off at this year's race', 'Rebel cheese rollers have been staging their own unofficial event after health and safety fears caused the official competition to be cancelled in 2010 after 15,000 people turned up as spectators to watch the 2009 competition', 'The hill was better than last year as the hill was really dry, but this year it was the optimal conditions – not too dry and a bit soft so the falls got cushioned.

'I think I got a good recovery on the middle of the hill and then sprinted the rest. 'This year's cheese will taste the sweetest of all the cheeses I have won. ', 'Asked how he prepares, he said: 'Shut off your brain and go for it. The entire race I saw Chris in front of me and I had to get him.

' Mr Anderson, from Brockworth, has won 23 times between 2005 and 2022. Alis Heugas, from France, came first in the women's race wearing a fluffy onesie, despite the sweltering heat.

Meanwhile, Niels Wennemars, from the Netherlands, won the second men's race. With temperatures soaring during what forecasters said could become the hottest spring bank holiday on record, competitors and spectators alike had to contend with sweltering conditions and the mercury hitting nearly 30C in Gloucestershire. The heavy spring rain had softened the track, but the recent heat wave made it firmer and more dangerous for the competitors who risk getting injured in the chaotic tumble down the 1:2 gradient hill.

There are usually several injuries each year, but the worst was Canadian Delaney Irving who finished the 2023 race unconscious after bumping her head and didn't find out she had won until she woke up in the medical tent. Rebel cheese rollers have been staging their own unofficial event after health and safety fears caused the official competition to be cancelled in 2010 after 15,000 people turned up as spectators to watch the 2009 competition





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Cheese-Rolling Contest Gloucestershire Cooper's Hill Double Gloucester Cheese Chris Anderson Tom Kopke First Men's Downhill Race Guinness World Record Holder German Youtuber Adrenaline-Seeking Stunts Spectators Heat Wave Sweltering Conditions Injuries Unconscious Bumping Her Head

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German YouTuber crowned champion of Gloucestershire's cheese-rolling contest for third time in a rowA German YouTuber has been crowned champion of Gloucestershire's iconic cheese-rolling contest for the third time in a row, beating the Guinness World Record holder in the first men's downhill race.

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German YouTuber Wins Third Year in a Row at Gloucestershire's Iconic Cheese-Rolling ContestGerman YouTuber Tom Kopke has won the first men's downhill race at the iconic cheese-rolling contest on Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, for the third time in a row. The event was marked by challenging conditions, with heavy spring rain making the track softer, but also more dangerous for competitors.

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